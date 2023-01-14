Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Wide receiver rankings

Wide receivers are always in the deepest position in Fantasy Football. This is especially true for traditional season-long formats, but also for playoff leagues. While every position is depleted in playoff formats, there is still the widest selection of useful wide receivers to choose from when managers are setting their lineups. This doesn't mean they don't require as much strategy as others.

The list of wide receivers to target during the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs will be based on their direct matchups and recent individual performances, among many other factors.

The relatively short length of playoff Fantasy Football leagues makes every lineup decision magnified. One wrong move can potentially end a team’s chances of winning the title.

NFL Wild Card Playoffs Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: Start 'Em

Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase has been the preferred target for Joe Burrow during both meetings between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens this season. He has recorded 15 receptions on 25 targets across two games. He should be busy again when he faces off against them in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CeeDee Lamb has emerged as one of the most featured players in the Dallas Cowboys' high-powered offense. He dominated the target share in their offense during the 2022 NFL season, while finishing as WR6 in Fantasy Football.

Dak Prescott should once again target Lamb often against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. They allow the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Chris Godwin - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Chris Godwin has been the most consistent wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 Fantasy Football season. He has recorded at least five receptions in every game this season, while being targeted by Tom Brady 10 or more times in eight out of 14 games. He should be busy against the Dallas Cowboys' bottom-five fantasy defense against wide receivers.

NFL Week 18 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: Sit 'Em

Adam Thielen - Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants

Adam Thielen is clearly the secondary receiving option behind Justin Jefferson, but still holds plenty of value in Fantasy Football when playing in favorable matchups. His Wild Card game against the New York Giants doesn't appear to be one of those situations. He recorded just one reception for six yards when they faced off in Week 16, despite the game being a shootout.

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Jaylen Waddle formed a dynamic duo with Tyreek Hill in the Miami Dolphins' passing game. The issue is that they will be using their third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson this week after Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were ruled out with injuries. Waddle has recorded consecutive WR37 finishes in two games with Thompson under centre.

Brandon Aiyuk - San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Brandon Aiyuk has struggled to put up big Fantasy Football numbers this year in two games against the Seattle Seahawks. He has recorded a WR41 and WR74 in the two games. The Seahawks also allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, while Aiyuk has recorded just one top-25 finish since Brock Purdy replaced Jimmy Garoppolo.

Top 10 Fantasy Football WRs in NFL Wild Card Playoffs

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers

