Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2023: Week 1 TE rankings for David Njoku, Cole Kmet and co.

Tight ends are often the most challenging NFL players to navigate in fantasy football each season. This is due mainly to the severe lack of elite options in the position. With the exception of just a rare few, the rest of the tight ends are extremely volatile each week.

One of the best ways to get the most out of this challenging position in fantasy football is by streaming tight ends in favorable situations each week. The best streamers are determined by analyzing past individual performances, expected team roles, potential game scripts and direct weekly matchups, among other things.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer weighs all of the various factors each week to help managers make the best lineup decisions. The tool helped to generate certain tight ends to target, and others to avoid, in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em: Tight Ends

Week 1 TE starts

#1 - Tyler Higbee

With Cooper Kupp officially out for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 with an injury, many fantasy football managers have been targeting Van Jefferson. The better option may be to pivot to Tyler Higbee, who has more proven success. He also plays against the Seattle Seahawks, who allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends last year

#2 - David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns are expected to pass the ball much more during the 2023 NFL season in their first full year with Deshaun Watson. They may have to do so anyway against the Cincinnati Bengals' high-scoring offense. This makes David Njoku, an excellent red zone target, a solid streamer.

#3 - Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins represent the most favorable fantasy football matchup in Week 1 as clearly the projected highest-scoring game. While the Dolphins rarely use their tight ends in their passing scheme, Gerald Everett was productive for the Chargers last year. His matchup and elite offense make him a strong option this week.

Fantasy Football Week 1 Sit 'Em: Tight Ends

Week 1 TE sits

#1 - Cole Kmet

The Chicago Bears averaged the fewest passing yards per game last year. While adding DJ Moore should help them improve this ranking during the 2023 NFL season, it could also take some targets away from Cole Kmet. The tight end is a fade in Week 1, especially against a solid Green Bay Packers pass defense.

#2 - Hayden Hurst

Hayden Hurst is playing for his fourth NFL team this year, joining the Carolina Panthers. While he has been a useful fantasy tight end at every stop, in the right matchups, he's not an attractive option in Week 1 this year. His rookie quarterback Bryce Young is making his first start ever, and in a difficult road stadium against the Atlanta Falcons, so fantasy scoring will likely be minimal.

#3 - Noah Fant

The Seattle Seahawks already had a loaded group of offensive weapons last year, making target share highly competitive. They improved even further during the offseason, adding Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet. It will be difficult for Noah Fant to see enough volume to remain relevant in fantasy football.

Week 1 TE rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Travis Kelce (Q) Darren Waller Mark Andrews TJ Hockenson Kyle Pitts George Kittle Dallas Goedert Tyler Higbee Evan Engram Gerald Everett Pat Freiermuth David Njoku Dalton Schultz Juwan Johnson Chigoziem Okonkwo Jake Ferguson Sam LaPorta Greg Dulcich Cole Kmet Luke Musgrave Mike Gesicki Hayden Hurst Irv Smith Dalton Kincaid Noah Fant

