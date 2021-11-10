Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 10: Quarterback rankings

Here are the Week 10 fantasy quarterback rankings. There are some slight adjustments to be made when selecting which quarterback should be taking the field this week, as Aaron Rodgers' status is currently up in the air. However, Russell Wilson will be starting.

Here's a look at the Start 'Em Sit 'Em quarterbacks for Week 10.

NFL Week 10-Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Start 'Em

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins

This one is a bit of a no-brainer as the Miami Dolphins are currently giving up the 6th highest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Lamar Jackson is no stranger to running the ball either, and with the Dolphins having one of the worst rushing defenses in the league, Jackson will likely account for multiple TDs.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team

Tom Brady had a week off to relax and get his head right after the Bucs lost to the Saints. Now they are going against the WFT, who are currently averaging 24 points against opposing quarterbacks. Expect Brady to pass all over this weak defense.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons

Don't be fooled by the Cowboys' struggles against the Broncos. It was an isolated incident that is likely not to be repeated. Dak Prescott is still a terrific quarterback. The Falcons are also giving up the 4th highest points to quarterbacks and 4th highest TDs. Prescott bounces back this week.

DFS Bargains

Kirk Cousins at Chargers ($6,100)

Carson Wentz at Jaguars ($5,900)

Ben Roethlisberger at Lions ($5,600)

Sit 'Em

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Jimmy Groppolo has been one of the most successful fantasy quarterbacks in the past two weeks, but that reign may end this week.

Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Rams are one of the stingiest teams in regards to fantasy points. They are also only allowing the 2nd fewest TDs to QBs. Don't expect a high-scoring affair on this one.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers

Even with as reliable as Kyler Murray has been in the past few weeks, the Panthers' defense is still one of the toughest against opposing quarterbacks. They are only allowing the 6th highest points, and Murray should have plenty of trouble achieving high numbers this week.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos

After their showing and stopping of Dak Prescott, expect the Broncos to continue their stingy ways against the Eagles and Jalen Hurts. The Broncos defense is the 3rd lowest in fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Stay away from this matchup this week.

DFS Fades

Kyler Murray at panthers ($8,000)

Justin Herbert at Vikings ($7,300)

Jalen Hurts at Broncos ($6,500)

The top 10 quarterbacks to start in fantasy in Week 10

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos

