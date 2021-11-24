Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 12: Quarterback rankings

Here are the fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 12. Things are likely beginning to heat up for fantasy owners, as the playoffs are only a handful of short weeks away. That being said, quarterbacks can make a world of difference in tipping the scales week by week. This week should provide some excellent matchups, especially on Thanksgiving.

Week 12 fantasy football quarterback rankings: Start 'Em

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Don't be dissuaded by the fact that Dak had a terrible game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Sometimes, the best quarterbacks have bad days. Even on a short break, Dak Prescott should do well against the Las Vegas Raiders defense. The Raiders are currently averaging 21 points to opposing quarterbacks and have surrendered 18 passing TDs.

Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA Dak Prescott, after his touchdown run against the Falcons: “I just had to reestablish my identity. I feel like people forgot that I’m a big mother——er, you know what I’m saying?!?”

What is even more alluring is that the Raiders are currently giving up an average of 232 passing yards per game. Dak will have a nice game, especially with the Cowboys experience on Thanksgiving.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots vs. Tennesee Titans

With the way that Mac Jones is playing and the Titans defense is playing, this should be a no-brainer. The Titans, despite being the best team in the AFC, are currently giving up an average of 22 points per game to fantasy quarterbacks.

Mac Jones has had five touchdowns in his last three games, and the Titans are currently giving up an average of 1.6 TDs per game. This is going to be a great matchup for Mac Jones owners.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are playing some great football, but Tom Brady is Tom Brady. He leads the league in nearly every passing category for quarterbacks. Even with their winning streak, the Colts are giving up an average of 23 fantasy points to quarterbacks. They are surrendering 2.3 TDs per game as well.

PFF @PFF 🗣 DON’T LET TOM BRADY GET IN THE OPEN FIELD

This matchup might be one of the best of the week. Tom Brady should have no issues carving up this weak Colts defense.

