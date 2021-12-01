Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 13: Tight end rankings

Here's another round of fantasy football tight end rankings. Tougher matchups in Week 13 will see more risks being taken with fantasy owners, especially on the tight end side of the game, but there are a few glimmering players that should help with those crucial 10 or so points that will help in a victory and closer place in the playoff hunt for any given fantasy league.

Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings: Start 'Em

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Surprisingly enough, even with how good the Bucs defense is, Kyle Pitts should get a start this week. The Bucs defense isn't exactly the best at defending against tight ends, and they have surrendered five touchdowns so far and average around 8.7 points per game to tight ends. Pitts should be a saving grace for the Falcons right now.

Atlanta Falcons @AtlantaFalcons "I'm mic'd up. Watch your mouth." 😂



Kyle Pitts was mic'd up for Thursday Night Football. "I'm mic'd up. Watch your mouth." 😂Kyle Pitts was mic'd up for Thursday Night Football. https://t.co/9FEuArIjyQ

The hope is that Matt Ryan will look heavily at Pitt's midfield and crucial goal-line situations. The Bucs are a good team but still allow plenty of teams to run the score upon them.

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints

The Saints' defense isn't exactly the worst at defending tight ends, but they did allow Dawson Knox to log two touchdowns against them. This could be a great start, as the Cowboys will desperately need to bounce back against their losing streak. With McCarthy sidelined due to Covid, maybe the interim head coaches will find a way to get Dalton Schlutz the ball a lot more.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy DAK AND DALTON SCHULTZ MANAGERS ARE COOKING 🔥 DAK AND DALTON SCHULTZ MANAGERS ARE COOKING 🔥 https://t.co/cgELdRr3vo

At the very least, he's a big-bodied tight end who can leap up for the ball when in scoring range. This should be a good option at tight end for most fantasy owners.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

This is a very heavy "wait and see" type of start. But the Ravens are terrible at defending against tight ends, and Pat Freiermuth has been showing up for the Steelers. Even with the Bengals' defense breathing down the Steelers' neck, Freiermuth had 40 yards and a TD.

He should see a ton more success against the Ravens defense than an average of 11 points in fantasy a week against tight ends. They have also surrendered seven touchdowns to tight ends this season. Hopefully, Freiermuth is good to go.

