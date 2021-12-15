Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 15: Quarterback rankings

Week 15 of the NFL season is here and that means the fantasy football playoffs are underway. The pressure is on as fantasy football owners try to come up with the best possible lineup late in the year.

The quarterback position is one that carries so much promise early in the season. Stars can be drafted with high hopes of great performances for an entire season. But like with any other position, things change and moves must be made on any fantasy football roster.

Here are the quarterback rankings for Week 15.

Week 15 fantasy football quarterback rankings: Start 'Em

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is the frontrunner for NFL MVP and is leading the league in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. He is easily the safest choice of any quarterback in fantasy football this week.

The matchup for Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week is against the New Orleans Saints. Brady did throw four touchdowns the first time these two teams met back on Halloween, but also threw two interceptions.

Even with the picks, the touchdowns and his 375 passing yards made for a great day.

The veteran has been heating up in recent weeks and has six touchdowns and over 700 yards combined in his past two games. While he may not be a dynamic option, he sure is a safe and time-honored one.

Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Let's say you have Dak Prescott on your fantasy football team and you are panicking about his recent performance. That's fair, especially after he threw one touchdown and two interceptions against Washington in Week 14.

Jon Machota @jonmachota



(Video: Dak Prescott before last Sunday’s game at Washington: “Look around these stands, men. The fans have already started the takeover. This is a takeover. Anything that moves between these lines, gotta get dealt with.”(Video: @NFLFilms Dak Prescott before last Sunday’s game at Washington: “Look around these stands, men. The fans have already started the takeover. This is a takeover. Anything that moves between these lines, gotta get dealt with.”(Video: @NFLFilms) https://t.co/n0Lu9fXCsy

But Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have an easier opponent in Week 15 in the form of the New York Giants. They've already beaten Joe Judge's team and Prescott had three touchdowns in that game.

It was only a few weeks ago that Prescott lit up the Las Vegas defense on Thanksgiving. One tough stretch should not relegate him to the bench if he is your top quarterback in fantasy football.

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

So much talk about Aaron Rodgers has to do with his fractured toe. He made it clear following Sunday's win that he was dealing with an immense amount of pain. Still, he threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

Rodgers has been dealing with the toe injury for a month now and has 10 touchdowns in the past three games. If he is not slowing down at all, even with the pain, there is no reason for fantasy football owners to be concerned in Week 15.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter During his post-game peas conference, Aaron Rodgers said he suffered a setback Sunday night to his fractured toe and it "feels worse". Surgery is, in his words, "a last resort, for sure." But the toe is expected to be re-examined.

The matchup does not matter much because Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. The Baltimore Ravens secondary is banged up, as is the whole team, and Rodgers should be able to pick them apart if he can tolerate the pain.

