Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight End rankings

Here is the tight end fantasy ranking for Week 15. The normal course of action is to hope that Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Dawson Knox are available in the leagues, but there are still some great options to help boost fantasy numbers to get owners further into the playoffs. Look out for those favorable matchups that will allow a minimum of a TD or 10 points from the tight end position.

Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings: Start 'Em

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Darren Waller isn't exactly the biggest touchdown machine in the tight end position, but he can churn out yards better than most. The Las Vegas Raiders have a favorable matchup against the soft Cleveland Browns defense this week, which has given up eight touchdowns to opposing tight ends.

Zach Ertz 2,882 Most rec yards, among TE since 2018Travis Kelce 4,829George Kittle 3,670Darren Waller 3,059Mark Andrews 2,916Zach Ertz 2,882 https://t.co/Z1870jzKMb

They average around eight points per game against tight ends as well, so look forward to Waller scoring some decent points this week. Hopefully, those points come in the way of goal-line TDs.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Starting Travis Kelce at this point should be a no-brainer, but this week the Chiefs play the Chargers in an ever-important divisional matchup. What's great about this is that the Chargers are one of the weakest defenses in covering tight ends. They have given up 10 TDs to tight ends this season, on top of averaging10.3 points to the position. Kelce and Mahomes should link up plenty in this matchup.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a bye week, so they are likely to feel very fresh when they hit the field against divisional rival New York Jets.

That being said, Mike Gesicki should have a pretty favorable matchup this week against a soft Jets defense that has already given up seven touchdowns to tight ends and averages nine points a game to the position.

