NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most passing yards heading into Week 15?

Twelve quarterbacks have already surpassed 3,000 passing yards entering Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. Three quarterbacks already have 30 or more touchdown passes.

There are many productive quarterbacks in the NFL today, but none have more passing yards than these five so far this season.

NFL passing yards leaders ahead of Week 15

#5 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs - 3,642 passing yards

Even in a "down year" for Patrick Mahomes, he still ranks in the top five in the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns this season. He is currently on pace for the second-most passing yards in any season of his entire career.

Mahomes is still one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL, and his Kansas City Chiefs have an active six-game winning streak entering Week 15.

#4 - Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers - 3,822 passing yards

Field Yates @FieldYates Justin Herbert in 2020: 31 passing TD, the most by any rookie ever.



Justin Herbert in 2021: 30 passing TD through 13 games.



Herbert is the first player in NFL history with 30 or more passing TD in each of his first two seasons. Justin Herbert in 2020: 31 passing TD, the most by any rookie ever.Justin Herbert in 2021: 30 passing TD through 13 games. Herbert is the first player in NFL history with 30 or more passing TD in each of his first two seasons.

In addition to ranking in the top five in passing yards this season, Justin Herbert also ranks in the top three in passing touchdowns and QBR. He currently ranks in the top ten in passer rating and in the top twelve in completion percentage.

In just the second season of his career, Herbert is already among the elite quarterbacks in the NFL.

