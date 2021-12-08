NFL QB Rankings Week 14: Tom Brady reigns supreme while doubts emerge over Lamar Jackson 

The NFL quarterback rankings are based on both overall production as well as efficiency. Some, such as Tom Brady, have thrived all year while others, such as Lamar Jackson, have struggled in recent weeks. While Tom Brady has thrown multiple touchdowns in eight of his last nine games, Lamar Jackson has thrown eight interceptions across his last four games.

Lamar Jackson and his style of playing quarterback are beginning to raise some doubts. It's always been unconventional, but lately it's been highly ineffective. That's not the case for the top quarterbacks of the 2021 NFL season. Here is how the top five rank entering Week 14.

Week 14 NFL QB Rankings

Here are the top five quarterbacks of the 2021 NFL season so far.

#5 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is putting together the best season of his career. He currently ranks in the top five in the NFL in passing yards per game and completion percentage while ranking in the top ten in yards per completion, passer rating, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

#4 - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is one of only three quarterbacks averaging over 300 yards per game this season entering Week 14. He is also the only quarterback in the NFL to be ranked in the top three in both passer rating and QBR. He has the second-most passing touchdowns and third-most passing yards so far.

