Aaron Rodgers is head and shoulders above Tom Brady when it comes to this key TD metric

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are two of the best quarterbacks to ever lace them up and play on the gridiron. Since Brady was drafted in 2000 and Rodgers in 2005, there (arguably) haven't been two more influential quarterbacks in the game.

Of course, we only refer to one of those quarterbacks as the G.O.A.T. and that's the one with the seven Super Bowl championships.

However, there is one particular area where Mr. Rodgers is head and shoulders above Tom Brady.

Aaron Rodgers bests Tom Brady in this significant touchdown statistic

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Highest Pass TD/INT ratio since 2018



Aaron Rodgers 8.13

Russell Wilson 4.21

Patrick Mahomes 4.09

Kirk Cousins 3.56

Tom Brady 3.08



In the game of football (and arguably all of sports), the quarterback is the most important position. Despite the level of production of any particular quarterback, the one thing that many coaches covet more than anything is protecting the football.

Since 2018, Aaron Rodgers has had the best touchdown-to-interception ratio of any quarterback, including Tom Brady. Rodgers is at the top of the list with a ratio of 8.13. Russell Wilson is second with 4.21, Patrick Mahomes is third with 4.09 and Kirk Cousins is fourth with 3.56.

In fifth place on this list is Tom Brady with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 3.08. Each of these ratios are magnificent in their own right.

But this is an area in which Rodgers places more separation between himself and Brady than Davante Adams does on a post route. Despite Tom Brady being the G.O.A.T., Rodgers is most certainly no slouch and is on the short list of quarterbacks who can throw their hat in the ring as having an argument against TB12.

Can Rodgers get his revenge by winning the Super Bowl this season?

Last season, Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers met with Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game for the chance to get to the Super Bowl. The Packers were defeated by a score of 31-26 in a nail-biter that was still up for grabs in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers is now looking to avenge this loss and get back to his first Super Bowl since the 2010 season. Their team has faced a lot of adversity this year, albeit much of it was self-inflicted.

With Za'Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander on the injured list and being arguably the best two defensive players on the team, to all of the controversies and additional injuries in between, the Packers are still sitting atop the NFC North division with a record of 9-3.

Look for NFL MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers to capitalize on this season's mishaps and give his team a strong second-half surge to have momentum on their side going into the playoffs.

