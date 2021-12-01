"It would immobilize the toe" - Aaron Rodgers reveals the big reason why he's avoiding toe surgery 

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a toe injury ever since coming back from COVID-19 quarantine a few weeks ago. In the game versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, Rodgers went for 307 yards passing, going 28 of 45 (62.2 completion %) with two TDs, winning 36–28 at Lambeau Field. Following the win, the Super Bowl-winning QB talked about the situation with respect to his injured toe. He has stated that he will not miss games due to the injury.

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "We're hoping to avoid surgery obviously but it'd be so minor that I wouldn't miss any time.. I could have surgery on Monday or Tuesday & play on Sunday" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "We're hoping to avoid surgery obviously but it'd be so minor that I wouldn't miss any time.. I could have surgery on Monday or Tuesday & play on Sunday" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/CN2r5cFioY

Rodgers: "It would immobilize the toe"

In his weekly guest spot on The Pat McAfee Show, the Packers QB further discussed the concern with undergoing surgery on his toe. The three-time MVP mentioned that the toe would be immobilized, building a greater concern for the duration of the 2021 NFL season. Rodgers told McAfee and former Packers LB A.J. Hawk on the show:

“Now it would avoid any further displacement, but it would immobilize the toe. So, we’re hoping that with a couple weeks here, we can get enough healing that maybe we can avoid doing that.”

The nine-time Pro Bowl QB has started all but one game this season for the Packers. With second-year QB Jordan Love under center, the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 13-7 at Arrowhead Stadium. In the three games following his return from the COVID-19 quarantine, the Packers have a 2–1 record. In the games since his return, he has faced the Seattle Seahawks, NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings, and the Rams. Rodgers has thrown for 984 passing yards, six TDs, and just one INT in those three games combined. In that same stretch, Rodgers ran six times for 30 yards, including a one-yard TD run in the second quarter of the game versus the Rams.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his toe at this time, per me and @TomPelissero . At this time is key. The hope is during the bye it will heal and improve. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his toe at this time, per me and @TomPelissero. At this time is key. The hope is during the bye it will heal and improve.

With the win at Lambeau over the Rams, the Packers lead the NFC North with a 9–3 record with a three-and-a-half-game lead over the Vikings in the division. In the NFC overall, the Packers are a half-game behind the Arizona Cardinals, who have a 9-2 record. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21 on Thursday night back in Week Eight in a head-to-head matchup in Arizona. Both teams are vying for the conference's best record and a healthy Rodgers could get the Packers there.

