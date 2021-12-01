This stat shows how Aaron Rodgers targeted and got the better of Jalen Ramsey during Rams clash

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers got the better of CB Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field behind the play of Rodgers. He went 28 of 45 for 307 yards passing with two TDs and zero INTs. It was the third game this season that Rodgers has tossed for over 300 yards. The three-time All-Pro's biggest game passing was his 385-yard performance against the Vikings last week. As for the Rams game, there was another takeaway from that game involving Rodgers and Ramsey.

Aaron Rodgers bettered Jalen Ramsey in this stat

Aaron Rodgers went after Jalen Ramsey seven times in the game on Sunday, going a perfect seven for seven, per Pro Football Focus. Within that perfection, Rodgers went five for five on three first downs to WR Davante Adams when Adams was guarded by CB Ramsey. The Rams defense is 21st in the NFL in passing yards allowed and the 285 passing yards allowed is the sixth highest allowed by the team this season.

Ramsey, a two-time All-Pro CB, is tied for fourth in INTs with three, and for allowed, he has 44 receptions and is tied for seventh. He has also been targeted 62 times. For this, he is tied for 16th in the NFL. This season, the four-time Pro Bowl CB has 10 passes defended with a forced fumble while playing 94% of the defensive snaps. This is the fewest percentage of defensive snaps that Ramsey has played (93% in nine games, eight started) for the Rams after being traded to Los Angeles from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Davante Adams passed 1,000 receiving yards for the season on that 7-yard catch from Aaron Rodgers. He needed barely 10 games to get there after missing one week because of COVID-19.



Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Davante Adams passed 1,000 receiving yards for the season on that 7-yard catch from Aaron Rodgers. He needed barely 10 games to get there after missing one week because of COVID-19.

Adams now at 1,001 yards in 2021. His third 1,000-yard season.

Packers All-Pro WR Davante Adams has been one of the best WRs in the NFL. Adams is second in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,083 yards and fourth in receptions with 80. Moreover, he is fourth in targets with 115 and second in receiving yards per game with 98.5 yards. Adams won this matchup versus Ramsey, and it was a fun one to watch. Hopefully, this won't be the last time we see these two great players go at it this season. The only time this matchup can happen is if the Packers and the Rams meet in the NFC Championship game.

Lily Zhao @LilySZhao Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams on third down. 43-yard catch. Beautimous. Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams on third down. 43-yard catch. Beautimous.

