"He’s got my number" - A.J. Brown dares Rams' Jalen Ramsey to call and settle beef

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is infamous for his actions against opposing offensive players. Ramsey has had altercations with several of the NFL's most well-known wide receivers, and on Sunday night, while playing against the Tennessee Titans, it apparently happened again.

Ramsey apparently started to stir the pot with Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. Meanwhile, Brown didn't want any part of an altercation with Ramsey and tried to stay away from any physical or verbal fights with the cornerback.

After the Tennessee Titans took the 28-16 commanding victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, A.J. Brown was asked by the media about his on-field exchange with Ramsey, and unlike other wide receivers, Brown took a different approach.

A.J. Brown dares Jalen Ramsey to call him about on-field exchange

It seems that, no matter what opposing wide receiver Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is covering, there is some type of exchange, whether verbal or physical. The number of players that Ramsey has encountered is too long to name, but last night, it was Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

A.J. Brown was targetd 11 times and caught five passes for 42 yards, which is likely due to the coverage that Ramsey had on him throughout the night.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Jalen Ramsey and AJ Brown have had some exchanges in tonight's game Jalen Ramsey and AJ Brown have had some exchanges in tonight's game https://t.co/t2OhBjZ4n1

While there were some dust-ups between the two throughout the game, Brown wanted no part of it. He spoke to the media post-game and said that he wasn't a fan of the "dirty" stuff that Ramsey prides himself on after the completion of a play.

"I don’t mind the chirping, but little things after the play, little dirty stuff, I’m not going for it. I'm a man first. I'm here to play football. I’m not trying to fight nobody. But I'm not taking s--- though.

"He knows me. He has my number if he wants to see me. That ain’t no threat. I'm just saying — he knows me. If he wants to talk to me, get at me. He has my number."

A.J. Brown, in his no-nonsense way, seems to be taking a different approach to Jalen Ramsey and his on-the-field shenanigans. A.J. Brown also said that he admits that Ramsey did win the matchup between the two on Sunday night, which even included the interception of a pass thrown by Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While Jalen Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the game of football, his antics are still upsetting his defenders.

Edited by Windy Goodloe