NFL Trade Rumors: 3 TE options for the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2021 season-opener

The Tennessee Titans lost tight end Jonnu Smith in free agency this offseason when he signed with the New England Patriots. The Titans' current tight end depth chart includes Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim, Tommy Hudson and Luke Luke Stocker.

The Tennessee Titans' wide receiving core as well as running back room are stacked, but the tight ends need a little work. The Titans have one more preseason game against the Chicago Bears to see what they have.

Here are some tight ends that are available for the the Titans to possibly make a trade for.

3 tight ends that the Tennessee Titans could make a trade for

#1 - Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

It has been said for months that tight end Zach Ertz has wanted out of Philadelphia. The Eagles had just played their final preseason game and Ertz is still wearing an Eagles uniform.

The Titans have already made a significant trade for wide receiver Julio Jones from the Falcons, and if the price is right, it could happen again for Ertz. Ertz is a great option in the pass and can throw blocks when need be. Ertz would also flourish in the Titans offense. Ertz does have $8.5 million in salary that the would need to be accounted for between both teams as well.

John Hightower, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert catching passes. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/bihb1MGL6D — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 24, 2021

#2 - Tanner Hudson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Titans may want to call the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and make a trade for Tanner Hudson. But if any team waits long enough, he may just be available for the taking.

Hudson is in a crowded tight end room that includes Rob Gronkowski, Cam Brate and O.J. Howard. Hudson has played well this preseason, but the chances of having a lot of production in the regular season are unlikely due to his position on the depth chart.

The 26 year old went undrafted out of Southern Arkansas before being signed by the Buccaneers in 2018. Picking up a tight end like Hudson may be a diamond in the rough.

#3 - Tyler Eifert-Free Agent Signing

This isn't a trade, but the Titans may want to consider signing long-time Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert. The Titans may want to sign the almost 31 year old, to a one-year deal and see what he still has left in the tank. In his eight seasons with the Bengals, Eifert had 2,501 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns.

It would also be risk-free for the Titans to sign Eifert because they wouldn't have to give up anything in return.

