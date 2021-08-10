Tennessee Titans unofficial depth chart: Where does Julio Jones land ahead of Week 1 of preseason?

It's that time of the year in training camp when NFL teams begin to post unofficial depth charts. While nothing is officially set in stone until after the final preseason game, the unofficial depth chart is a guide as to where players on each team stand.

From @GMFB: The #Titans will manage WR Julio Jones all season, but it has allowed other WRs to shine. pic.twitter.com/7MNs1EVtDy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2021

The Tennessee Titans announced their unofficial depth chart ahead of their first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons this upcoming Friday.

The Tennessee Titans listed Julio Jones as WR 1 ahead of first preseason game

The Tennessee Titans traded in Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons earlier this summer. Jones adds an extra layer of explosiveness to the Titans offense that already has the best running back in the National Football League in Derrick Henry.

“This has got to be a joke.” 😂@1kalwaysopen_ recalls his first thoughts when the @juliojones_11 trade went down 👇 @Titans pic.twitter.com/LYDAvUTkIO — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 9, 2021

With the release of the unofficial depth chart for the Tennessee Titans, Julio Jones is listed as WR 1. The star wide receiver's position on the team is hardly a surprise.

Adding Julio Jones to the offense shouldn't take any playing time away from Brown or even Henry. In fact, it should enhance what they already have going on in the AFC South division.

The Titans seem to be going the route of starting three wide receivers: Julio Jones, A.J. Brown and Josh Reynolds. The Titans will face Jones' former team, the Falcons, this upcoming weekend for only a pre-season match. So it's unlikely that Julio Jones will see much, if any, playing time.

Behind the starting three wide receivers, the Tennessee Titans have listed Chester Rogers, Marcus Johnson and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the next three wide receivers.

In his ten seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Julio Jones had 12,896 receiving yards, averaging 15.2 yards per carry and 60 touchdowns. He was also one of Matt Ryan's favorite targets with the Targets until he made the decision that he wanted to leave the only team he has ever played for.

Jones is an added offensive target for Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Titans lost tight end Jonnu Smith in free agency this offseason. So adding Jones has given the offense an added upgrade.

Along with A.J. Brown, Jones makes up one of the best wide receiving duos in the National Football League.

