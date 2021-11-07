Is A.J. Brown playing tonight vs Rams in Week 9?

After the loss of Derrick Henry, AJ Brown has become the main reliable talent on offense for the Titans. Of course, Julio Jones is around, but Brown has the most chemistry with Tannehill and has been the most effective recently between him and Jones.

Without Brown and Henry, the Titans offense would be a shell of its former self overnight. This is why Titans fans felt their breath catch when they saw Brown's availability come into question. Will the wide receiver be able to play tonight?

Will AJ Brown play on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams?

According to CBS Sports, AJ Brown is dealing with a knee injury. The injury sidelined him from practice on Friday and he is officially listed as questionable. Brown practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday.

John Glennon @glennonsports AJ Brown says Titans are very motivated to show their worth, after a lot of people have counted them out. AJ Brown says Titans are very motivated to show their worth, after a lot of people have counted them out.

This is a glass half-full or glass half-empty situation. On the one hand, practicing all week and suddenly not practicing on Friday suggests that something bad happened on Thursday. This would make it seem like Brown is likely to be out tonight.

That said, those who know little about head coach Mike Vrabel could see this as a smokescreen. Mike Vrabel comes from under Bill Belichick's wing. After learning from the coach, who notoriously lists players with injuries just to psyche out opponents, it would not be a surprise if Vrabel took a page out of his book.

Danny Kelly @DannyBKelly if i was the titans i would simply pass it to AJ Brown earlier than the 4 minute mark of the 2nd quarter if i was the titans i would simply pass it to AJ Brown earlier than the 4 minute mark of the 2nd quarter

That said, the knee injury is not Brown's first of the year. According to Draft Sharks, Brown suffered a knee strain that plagued him in the preseason. It is not clear if there is a connection. If there is, it could play a factor even if Brown gets on the field against the Rams.

Odds are, unless there is something seriously wrong, Brown will likely find a way onto the field. The main question is likely to be what kind of shape he will be in. Will he be a decoy or will he have a massive impact? Considering his competition will likely be either Jalen Ramsey or Darious Williams, Brown will need to be at full strength to get open against the secondary.

Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens

That said, if he's not healthy, he could happily soak up a double-team to help Julio Jones get open. But that would not be ideal for the Titans, who will need to score points in heaps against the Rams, who are putting up close to 30 points or more in most weeks.

Edited by Shivam Damohe