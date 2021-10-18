What has caused Patrick Mahomes spike in interceptions?

Patrick Mahomes has been on an uncharacteristic streak of throwing interceptions. After throwing his second of the game against the Washington Football Team, he now has 15 interceptions in his last 15 games played. He has also thrown multiple interceptions in three of his last four games. It has been a frustrating start to the 2021 NFL season for Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes now has the same number of interceptions this season as Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence with eight. It is tied for second-most in the entire NFL, behind only Jets rookie Zach Wilson, who has nine. Patrick Mahomes has already thrown more interceptions in 2021 in six games than he did in the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons.

What happened to Patrick Mahomes?

The Kansas City Chiefs are still one of the very best offenses in the NFL. They currently rank in the top five in points per game, total yards per game and passing yards per game. Patrick Mahomes deserves a lot of credit for that because of how spectacular he is as a quarterback. He can do things that no other quarterback can, sometimes to his own downfall.

There is no better player in NFL history than Patrick Mahomes at improvising. He makes many throws that most other quarterbacks would be disciplined for even attempting, but he often finds ways to be successful with them. Some examples include forcing the ball into tight coverage, no-look passes, underhanded throws and going all the way back across defensive coverage.

Patrick Mahomes' highlight reel is like no other. It has also gotten him into some trouble recently. Sometimes the best play for a quarterback is to get rid of the ball and just survive to see another down. The success he has had with off-script plays has tricked him into a false sense of security at times. Eventually, plays like this are not consistently going to work against NFL defenses.

It appears to be time for Patrick Mahomes to start playing a little bit smarter. He is a generational talent but he may need to polish that part of his game. He is well on his way to a legendary career and breaks records regularly. The Chiefs offense allows him to throw the ball more often than any other quarterback. If he doesn't start making smarter decisions, the interceptions could continue to add up rapidly.

