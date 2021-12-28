Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight end rankings

Tight end is one of the most difficult positions to navigate in fantasy football. The position comes with a ton of inconsistencies after the top few options. Streaming based on match ups is a popular option for tight ends for this reason. Here are some tight ends to target and others to avoid in Week 17 fantasy football, which is championship week in most formats.

Week 17 fantasy football tight ends: start 'em

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox

Dawson Knox has emerged as a strong fantasy football tight end this season. In the 13 games played, he has scored 11 touchdowns while averaging over four receptions per game.

The Buffalo Bills' pass-heavy offense have a favorable matchup this week against the Atlanta Falcons, who rank 22nd with 244 passing yards allowed per game.

Bradley Gelber @BradleyGelber Josh Allen with the little shuffle pass to a wide open Dawson Knox for the TD. #Bills take the 33-21 lead capped off with a little JA wave. Josh Allen with the little shuffle pass to a wide open Dawson Knox for the TD. #Bills take the 33-21 lead capped off with a little JA wave. https://t.co/SDIRLHGnjv

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert

The last time Dallas Goedert played against the Washington Football Team, he had one of his best games of the year. He set season highs with nine targets, seven receptions and 135 receiving yards. He is a high-upside fantasy football tight end against Washington's 30th-ranked passing defense, allowing 269.2 yards per game.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee

The Los Angeles Rams' receiving options could all be in line for a huge fantasy football output in Week 17.

While the Rams' passing offense ranks sixth in the NFL with 276.1 yards per game, the Baltimore Ravens allow 280.5 passing yards per game, the most in the NFL. This gives Tyler Higbee one of the highest ceilings among all fantasy football tight ends this week.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht