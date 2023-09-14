Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Week 2: Joe Mixon or Alexander Mattison, which RB is a better pick?

Joe Mixon and Alexander Mattison have relatively similar fantasy football situations for the 2023 NFL season due to their projected offensive roles. Both of them are the featured running backs on their teams' rosters with no real threat behind them to challenge for backfield touches. Workhorse running backs always have fantasy value, especially in strong offenses.

While Mixon and Mattison both make for solid roster pieces for the 2023 fantasy football season, it's fair to wonder which is a better starter in Week 2. Their direct matchups and potential game scripts both play major roles in this potential decision, as well as the Week 1 usage.

Is Joe Mixon a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Joe Mixon projection

Joe Mixon had a mixed performance in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns. His production was mediocre, recording 73 yards on 16 touches, but he was predictably the only running back on the roster to receive relevant usage.

He played more than 60% of the Bengals' offensive snaps, solidifying his role as their lone featured back. There's no reason to believe that won't continue for the duration of the 2023 season.

Up next for Mixon is a challenging matchup against the Baltimore Ravens' solid defensive unit, especially against opposing rushers. They ranked inside the top 10 last season in rushing yards allowed and fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.

Their one weakness when it comes to defending backs is in the passing game, allowing Mixon to capitalize as a receiver in this contest.

Joe Mixon recorded three receptions for 17 yards in Week 1 against the Browns. While receiving contributions don't necessarily jump off the page, the fact that the Bengals are willing to include him in their passing scheme is encouraging. He also excelled against the Ravens last year, recording a solid 33 touches for 148 total yards and a touchdown across two games.

Is Alexander Mattison a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Alexander Mattison

Mattison has been patiently awaiting his opportunity to eventually take over as the Minnesota Vikings' starting running back. After the franchise shockingly released Dalvin Cook during the offseason, the time has come for the 2023 NFL season. This instantly makes Mattison an attractive fantasy football target, especially considering his projected workload.

The Vikings have shown in recent years that they prefer to stick with just one featured back. This has resulted in Cook recording multiple top-10 finishes in fantasy football while being one of the most consistent running backs in the entire NFL over the past four years. With Cook departing for the New York Jets, Mattison will theoretically take over a similar role.

While Mattison was utilized as expected during the Vikings' Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he struggled to get things going. He played in more than 70% of the offensive snaps but turned that into just 14 touches for 44 yards. He did score a touchdown, salvaging his fantasy football performance, but he will look to do better in Week 2.

It won't be easy for Alexander Mattison as the Philadelphia Eagles feature one of the most stout defenses in the entire NFL.

Further complicating his outlook this week is that the game is being played on Thursday Night Football. The Vikings back will be hard to trust this week, but his usage will always give him an upside, and his outlook remains bright for the rest of the 2023 fantasy football season.

Joe Mixon vs. Alexander Mattison: Who should I start in Week 2?

Mixon vs. Mattison in Week 2

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, Joe Mixon is the better running back option than Alexander Mattison in fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.

As noted earlier, he has an opportunity to gain an advantage as a receiver out of the backfield this week and exploit one of the Ravens' weaknesses. His expected targets and receptions play a major role in why his projections are higher than Mattison's this week.

Mixon is expected to nearly double the receiving output of Mattison, according to the Optimizer's projections. His theoretical usage in the passing game makes Mixon a better option this week, with their rushing expectations relatively similar. This demonstrates the importance of matchups when setting fantasy football lineups.

It's also important to note that matchups aren't solely based on the team a player is facing off against. When and where the game is being played is just as important as the actual opponent.

It's a tough ask for Mattison to do a quick turnaround in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will be played on Thursday Night Football, giving him little rest at this early stage of the season.

Another added benefit for Mixon, in addition to playing his game on Sunday, is that it will be at his home stadium in Cincinnati. Mattison will have another challenge, going on the road on a short week, especially against the Eagles' stacked defense.

All of these factors, and many more, support the decision of making Joe Mixon the better Week 2 option than Alexander Mattison.

