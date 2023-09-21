Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Week 3: QB rankings for Deshaun Watson, Justin Fields and co.

Quarterbacks are almost always among the highest-scoring fantasy football players during each NFL season. Their consistently massive scores also make them some of the most important players. Fantasy managers who lose out on production from this position run the risk of losing their matchups, so it's always crucial to start the right quarterbacks each week.

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season features another full slate of 16 games, so all 32 starting quarterbacks will be available for fantasy lineups this week. Analyzing their first two games this year, as well as breaking down their matchups this week, produces certain quarterbacks to target and others to avoid in Week 3. Using the Start/Sit Optimizer helps managers make sure they get the most out of this process.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Week 3 QB starts

Want out of the Saquon Barkley experience in fantasy football? Be sure to run it by Sportskeeda's Fantasy Trade Analyzer

Justin Fields is off to a disappointing start to the 2023 NFL season after an epic campaign last year that included the second-most rushing yards in a single season by any quarterback ever. Through two games in 2023, he has totaled just 62 rushing yards, On the more positive side, 59 of them came in Week 2, so bigger games may be ahead for the Chicago Bears' star.

Fields' Week 3 projections are an excellent example of how matchups can be so important in fantasy football. This particular situation is a result of the expected game script. In a brutal road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bears will likely need to call many passing plays in an effort to keep up on the scoreboard.

This gives Fields an excellent opportunity at a big fantasy football score, even if his Bears happen to get blown out. The abundance of passing calls gives him a ton of chances for stats and more opportuntiies to take off for big rushing plays. He's a sneaky strong Week 3 play, though his stock in the real NFL appears to be falling fast.

Also Read: Justin Fields or Jalen Hurts

When the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers face off in Week 3, they are expected to play in the highest-scoring game on the slate. Their betting total projects a shootout between the two powerful offenses, creating a favorable fantasy football situation. While Justin Herbert should be started just about every week, regardless of the matchup, Kirk Cousins is an excellent target this week.

Further improving Cousins' outlook in Week 3 is his dominant 2023 NFL season so far, at least, from a fantasy perspective. He has finished among the top 10 fantasy quarterbacks in each of the first two weeks of the season, throwing six touchdown passes along the way. He currently ranks as the QB1 through two games, and an ideal matchup with the Chargers suggests he will keep things rolling.

Deshaun Watson got off to an impressive start to his 2023 fantasy football season. He finished as the QB5 in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. While his passing numbers were uninspiring, his dominant rushing performance proved why he has so much upside this year. He scrambled for five carries and recorded 45 yards and a touchdown.

If he can continue showing off his dual-threat skillset, Watson has the potential to be one of the biggest quarterback sleepers this year, especially considering how he led the entire NFL in passing yards for the 2020 season. Unfortunately, this was not the case in Week 2 when he struggled to a disastrous QB27 finish against the Pittsburgh Steelers' relentless pass rush.

Up next for Deshaun Watson are the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. While their defense is relatively solid, they are much better at stopping the opposing rushing attack than the passing game. This could mean Watson is in line for a bounceback performance, especially when factoring in more projected passing plays going forward with Nick Chubb out for the year.

For managers looking to acquire one of these solid QB options for Week 3, make sure to consult the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Week 3 QB sits

While Dak Prescott has played well in each of Dallas Cowboys' first two games of the season, including recording two victories and zero turnovers, it hasn't translated to fantasy football success so far this year. Much of that is becuase he hasn't really had to do too much. The Cowboys defense has been absolutely dominant, while Tony Pollard has been extremely productive in the ground game.

Prescott has been incredibly efficient when he has been asked to throw the ball, completing 71 percent of his passes and only surrendering one sack. The only issue, from a fantasy perspective, is that game scripts have held him to just two touchdowns and 20 rushing yards. A similarly quiet performance is likely again against the Arizona Cardinals, one of the worst teams in the NFL. Defense and ground game are more likely to be their main focus again in Week 3.

Many fantasy football players were excited for a potential bounceback season from Russell Wilson in 2023 after the Denver Broncos acquired Sean Payton to take over as their head coach. Wilson had a disastrous 2022 campaign in his first year with his new team, but a switch to one of the best offensive coaches of this generation suggested he could get things back on track.

Through two weeks, his progress has been encouraging, going from QB16 in Week 1 to QB3 in Week 2, on his way to an impressive QB5 overall so far. Despite losing both of his games this year so far, his five touchdowns have helped his solid fantasy performance.

Also Read: Russell Wilson fantasy football breakdown

The issue for his Week 3 outlook is that he will have to go on the road for the first time this year and face off against a challenging Miami Dolphins' pass defense. Wilson isn't a terrible choice in lineups this week, but most managers can find more favorable options.

Derek Carr switched teams for the first time in his career this year when he joined the New Orleans Saints. While his new team is likely satisfied with his 2-0 start, especially doing so without Alvin Kamara, he has been unimpressive for fantasy football. He has recorded just one touchdown and zero rushing yards with two interceptions so far.

In his two games with the Saints so far this year, Carr has finished as QB14 and QB33. Finishing 33rd is not easy to do as a a starter, considering there are only 32 of them, but he pulled it off when he was outscored by Indianapolis Colts' backup Gardner Minshew. It won't get easier for Carr in Week 3, as the Green Bay Packers have a strong passing defense, especially in their home stadium.

Week 3 QB rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen Justin Herbert Lamar Jackson Jalen Hurts Kirk Cousins Trevor Lawrence Justin Fields Tua Tagovailoa Daniel Jones Deshaun Watson Jared Goff Geno Smith Joe Burrow Anthony Richardson Dak Prescott Brock Purdy Matthew Stafford Russell Wilson Desmond Ridder Kenny Pickett Jordan Love Baker Mayfield Sam Howell Ryan Tannehill Derek Carr Jimmy Garoppolo CJ Stroud Josh Dobbs Mac Jones Andy Dalton Zach Wilson

Confused about whom to start for Giants vs 49ers? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for the win!