Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 4: Tight end rankings

Tight ends in fantasy football are usually not given much attention unless you have one of the top three options, or your tight ends need to be replaced. The position usually lacks depth, especially in 12-team fantasy football leagues.

Some fantasy football owners end up starting a new tight end every week or so. If you're one of those teams, here are a couple of tight ends to either start or sit for Week 4 in fantasy football.

Start 'Em

#1 Rob Gronkowski - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - at New England Patriots

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are returning to the Gillette Stadium for the first time since leaving the New England Patriots. The Patriots are listed as a top-tier defense entering Week 4, but they can't even prepare for Tom Brady connecting with Rob Gronkowski. It seems to be the one target for Tom Brady that defenses struggle to contain.

#2 Dawson Knox - Buffalo Bills - vs Houston Texans

The Buffalo Bills were able to get their TE involved in the passing game in Week 3, and it could end up becoming a regular thing.

Dawson Knox is the only pass-catching TE on the roster, and Josh Allen needs a solid connection with a TE across the middle to keep the offense rolling. The Houston Texans have cooled off since Week 1, so Knox could rack up some fantasy football points in the middle of the field.

#3 Logan Thomas - Washington Football Team - at Atlanta Falcons

Logan Thomas hasn't been as exciting in fantasy football as many people anticipated. He's one of the top tight ends in snaps and targets, but just hasn't had great yardage.

The Atlanta Falcons' defense gave up double-digit fantasy football points to Dallas Goedert and Rob Gronkowski. So Logan Thomas should have over 60+ yards and a TD. Thomas could be more of a FLEX option if you have another TE on your roster.

Sit 'Em

#1 Jonnu Smith - New England Patriots - vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/jonnu-smi… Jonnu Smith owns up to poor outing vs. Saints, drop on pick-six: 'I've just got to make that play' Jonnu Smith owns up to poor outing vs. Saints, drop on pick-six: 'I've just got to make that play'



nfl.com/news/jonnu-smi… https://t.co/7T5VSgHhTM

Jonnu Smith hasn't been a great tight end this season with the New England Patriots, despite getting a decent contract. Hunter Henry has ran a route on QB dropbacks much more often than Smith, leaving him undesirable against Tampa Bay's linebackers.

#2 Evan Engram - New York Giants - at New Orleans Saints

Giants Videos @SNYGiants "I just want to win"



Evan Engram talks about what he can bring to the Giants' offense and what his expectations are for himself "I just want to win"



Evan Engram talks about what he can bring to the Giants' offense and what his expectations are for himself https://t.co/tD6uyX1860

Evan Engram has gone from 2020 potential superstar to 2021 bust in fantasy football. He was finally healthy in Week 3, but had only two catches and lost a fumble. Daniel Jones really wants to get his TE involved in the passing game with the WRs faltering. But the Saints have given up only three TDs to a TE since late last season.

#3 Gerald Everett - Seattle Seahawks - at San Francisco 49ers

Gerald Everett has been a solid TE this season, but hasn't seen many targets or snaps compared to most TEs.

Everett could have an issue hauling in targets he may see in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers. That's because the 49ers are similar to the Saints. They have successfully shut down tight-ends from scoring or getting points in fantasy football.

