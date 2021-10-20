Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 7: Quarterback rankings

With Week 7 upon us, it's important to know which quarterbacks should be placed in the starting lineup for your fantasy team.

The Bills, Cowboys, and Chargers will each have bye weeks. That means fantasy stars such as Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert will not be available.

There are still plenty of successful quarterbacks to choose from this week to ensure your fantasy football victory.

Here are the Start ’Em and Sit’Em quarterback rankings for Week 7.

Start 'Em

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Derek Carr is one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league right now. His 1,946 yards place him second among quarterbacks. The Raiders will have a much softer match in taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

NFL @NFL .@DerekCarrQB posted a season-high 134.4 passer rating in Week 6.( @CaesarsSports Star of the Week) .@DerekCarrQB posted a season-high 134.4 passer rating in Week 6.(@CaesarsSports Star of the Week) https://t.co/9ydOureUdJ

Carr has put up 25 fantasy points in four of six games so far. The Eagles have also allowed a minimum of 21 fantasy points to the last three of four opposing quarterbacks. Carr should be a reliable starter this week.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs Atlanta Falcons

Start Tua Tagovaioloa this week. Crazy right? Tua had quite the return last week when the Dolphins took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was able to put up 25 fantasy points.

Tua has also put up at least 18 points in his other two starts before falling to injury. Since the Dolphins are struggling to run the ball, expect this game to be a shootout between Matt Ryan and Tua Tagovailoa.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Ryan Tannehill may seem like a bit of a risk here, seeing that he has only gone over 19 fantasy points once this season. But the Chiefs' defense is weak when it comes to the best quarterbacks in the league.

Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Josh Allen all put up more than 30 points against the Chiefs.

A.J. Brown might finally be at 100% and Julio Jones may still play. Tannehill and the Titans might make adjustments this week by involving Derrick Henry in the passing game a bit. This could be the week that Tannehill gets some much-needed fantasy points.

DFS Bargains

Derek Carr vs. Eagles ($6,000)

Matt Ryan at Dolphins ($5,700)

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Falcons ($5,500)

Sit 'Em

Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

Daniel Jones has not been 100% healthy since suffering a concussion in Week 5. That's not to mention the fact that the entire offensive power of the Giants has been depleted by injury. Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Darius Slayton and Saquon Barkley may all be out this week.

Carolina's defense has become a bit softer as of late against opposing quarterbacks, but that doesn't mean Daniel Jones will be successful. He's averaged 13.3 fantasy points, so stay far away from this matchup.

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are coming off of a bye week, so they should be fresh to start terrorizing opposing quarterbacks. Even though Carson Wentz has had multiple touchdown games in his last three games, he has only scored more than 18 points in just one of those games.

PFF @PFF PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week🚀 Carson Wentz 🚀 PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week🚀 Carson Wentz 🚀 https://t.co/L0Wz65j6uS

The 49ers held Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray to less than 20 points. Carson Wentz is nowhere near as dominant as these two. Sit Wentz this week, unless you have no other options.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers

Taylor Heinicke has been a bright spot for the WFT and has averaged around 19 fantasy points in his first few games. He recently began to tank, and in his last two games he had a combined 19 fantasy points.

Now the WFT is taking on the Packers, who have been stingy with fantasy points, only allowing about 18.4 fantasy points to quarterbacks. Sit Heinicke.

DFS Fades

Joe Burrow at Ravens ($6,200)

Daniel Jones vs. Panthers ($5,400)

Justin Fields at Buccaneers ($5,300)

The top 10 quarterbacks to start in fantasy in Week 7

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennesee Titans Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Football Team Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins

Edited by LeRon Haire