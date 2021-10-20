NFL Waiver Wire pickups Week 7: 5 Players to grab  

A slew of injuries to top stars in Week 6 has made it essential for fantasy football team owners to pick up the best options available on the waiver wire to plug into their lineup for Week 7.

The waiver wire is particularly crucial this week for another reason. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers all have byes and won't be playing in Week 7.

The Bills, Cowboys, Chargers, and Vikings have some of the more valuable fantasy players. Fantasy football team owners must pick players from the waiver wire to fill in for stars from teams in their bye week.

Five best options on the NFL Waiver Wire Week 7

#1 - Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

After a three-game absence due to injury, Tua Tagovailoa returned to the field in Week 6. While his team suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tua filled up the stat sheet. He had 329 passing yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 22 yards on three attempts.

The potential return of wide receiver Devante Parker could see the young signal-caller post even better numbers against a struggling Atlanta Falcons secondary. Tagovailoa will be a good waiver addition at quarterback with Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert on bye.

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

-walk away & ignore them. Tua played very good-1 mistake-INT-boneheaded no doubt—but he made

-4 bigtime reaction throws under pressure

-3 great crossers

If anyone tells you Tua played bad on Sunday for @MiamiDolphins -walk away & ignore them. Tua played very good-1 mistake-INT-boneheaded no doubt—but he made-4 bigtime reaction throws under pressure-3 great crossers-4 awesome tight window throwsGTHOH that he played bad

-walk away & ignore them. Tua played very good-1 mistake-INT-boneheaded no doubt—but he made

-4 bigtime reaction throws under pressure

-3 great crossers

-4 awesome tight window throwsGTHOH that he played bad

#2 - D'Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are now without their top two running backs, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. Hunt will miss at least four weeks with a calf injury and Chubb's game status is questionable heading into Week 7.

D'Ernest Johnson hasn't featured much this season, but he has proven in the past that he's a capable backup running back. He filled in for Chubb last year in Week 4 and ran 95 yards on 13 carries.

For fantasy football team owners looking for players to fill in for Ezekiel Elliott, James Robinson and Austin Ekeler, Johnson should be a priority addition from the waivers.

#3 - Kenyan Drake, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Running back, Kenyan Drake has had an up-and-down season so far. He had a good outing in the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 6 victory over the Denver Broncos, rushing for 34 yards and a touchdown on just four carries. He also had two receptions for 39 yards.

After the sudden departure of head coach Jon Gruden, Drake may be in line for more work under the new regime. Drake is a solid waiver wire pickup for Week 7 and beyond, especially if Josh Jacobs misses more time or the coaching staff decides to utilize Drake more in the passing game.

Matt Bowen @MattBowen41 #Raiders lead the NFL with 32 explosive plays in the pass game (receptions of 20+ yards). QB Derek Carr had seven completions of 20+ yards on Sunday vs. DEN. Throwing the wheel route here to RB Kenyan Drake (get the matchup vs. the LB/curl defender). @NFLMatchup #Raiders lead the NFL with 32 explosive plays in the pass game (receptions of 20+ yards). QB Derek Carr had seven completions of 20+ yards on Sunday vs. DEN. Throwing the wheel route here to RB Kenyan Drake (get the matchup vs. the LB/curl defender).@NFLMatchup https://t.co/jajcoIOQUH

#4 - Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

No team has had more injury woes in the running back room than the Baltimore Ravens. Their offense has been forced to rely heavily on the passing game, which has helped tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown boost their fantasy points tally.

The Ravens' defense is not as strong as in seasons past, and Jackson is attempting more passes than he ever has. Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman's debut was not spectacular, but Jackson did target him six times.

Heading into Week 7, there are other potential wide receiver options from the waiver wire. Still, Bateman could be a great addition from the waivers for the rest of the season.

#5 - Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears' offense lacks scoring punch and consistency, but it isn't all down to a lack of talent. Coaching and injuries have also contributed to their inconsistency. The team is hopeful that the offense will improve as the season wears on and rookie quarterback Justin Fields adjusts to the speed of the NFL.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney is the lone bright spot on offense. Mooney received mid-to-late-round draft buzz, but fantasy owners probably bailed on the receiver, knowing how weak the Bears' offense would be.

But now is the chance to grab Mooney off of waivers before Fields and the Bears find some consistency in their offense in the coming weeks.

