Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 3 Top QBs to target feat. Daniel Jones and Trevor Lawrence

The Week 3 waiver wire includes several fantasy football quarterbacks that appear capable of providing value. Many managers will be looking for replacements in the position after several starters were injured last week, including Joe Burrow and Justin Fields. Here are five potential options that are available in more than half of leagues and could be an upgrade for many rosters.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire QBs

#5 - Russell Wilson, New York Giants (8% rostered)

Russell Wilson was excellent in his second start for the New York Giants, recording 450 passing yards and three touchdowns on his way to a weekly QB2 finish. It's unclear if he will eventually be replaced by rookie Jaxson Dart, but his encouraging performance makes him a worthy add off of the waiver wire this week.

#4 - Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks (15% rostered)

Sam Darnold had a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings last year, finishing as the overall QB9 in fantasy football. He has struggled a bit since joining the Seattle Seahawks, but he has a favorable schedule across his next few games, including a Week 3 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. He is a solid streaming option for now.

#3 - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (30% rostered)

Matthew Stafford has one of the safest floors among all fantasy football quarterbacks, finishing among the top 15 overall in ten of his 12 completed seasons. He has a new weapon to work with on the Los Angeles Rams this year after the franchise added Davante Adams during the offseason. His loaded offense and proven history make him an attractive waiver wire target.

#2 - Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (42% rostered)

Trevor Lawrence is working with his third head coach in just five years with the Jacksonville Jaguars so far. Liam Coen is a highly respected offensive mind, so he may be able to help unlock the potnetial upside of his quarterback. Lawrence finished as the QB11 last week and is a strong specualtive add due to his massive upside.

#1 - Daniel Jones, Indianaplois Colts (13% rostered)

Daniel Jones has been one of the biggest surprises through the first two weeks of the 2025 fantasy football season. He enters Week 3 currently ranked as the overall QB2 in his first year with the Indianapolis Colts. His success in a new system makes him one of the best players to target on the waiver wire this week.

