Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 3 Top WRs to target feat. Elic Ayomanor and Cedric Tillman

Winning the waiver wire is one of the best ways for fantasy football managers to gain an edge over the rest of their league. It presents them an opportunity to imprve their rosters by adding available players who appear to be increasing their values. Here are some of the best wide receivers to potentially add as Week 3 approaches.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire WRs

#5 - Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers (19% rostered)

Romeo Doubs could be in line for an increased worklaod with Jayden Reed recently breaking his collarbone. He has already played in more than 70% of the offensive snaps in both of the Green Bay Packers' games so far and has been targeted nine times. With mroe targets potentially available in a high-powered passing attack, Doubs is a solid add off of the waiver wire this week.

#4 - Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos (6% rostered)

Troy Franklin was lightly used last year during his rookie season with the Denver Broncos. He appears to have carved out a larger role in their offense this season with 12 receptions on 15 targets through two games. He was also a teammate of quarterback Bo Nix in college football, so he could be on his way to a breakout year.

#3 - Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans (14% rostered)

Elic Ayomanor has been targeted 13 times by fellow rookie Cam Ward in the Tennessee Titans' first two games of the 2025 fantasy football season. He currently trails their top wide receiver Calvin Ridley by just one target so far, which could mean that he is beginning to take over as their preferred option. His high ceiling makes him a strong Week 3 waiver wire pick.

#2 - Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns (42% rostered)

Cedric Tillman currently ranks as the overall WR21 in fantasy football through the first two weeks of the season. He has scored a touchdown in both of his games for the Cleveland Browns this year and appears to be a key piece in their passing game. He is a flex option in weekly lineups right now and is still available in more than half of all fantasy leagues.

#1 - Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants (27% rostered)

Wan'Dale Robinson has been excellent in fantasy football this year, currently ranking as the overall WR9 so far. He has greatly benefited from the New York Giants switching quarterbacks to Russell Wilson and has qucikly become a solid lineup option. He should be added in all leagues where he is still available.

