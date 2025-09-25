Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4 Top TEs to target feat. Brenton Strange and Harold Fannin Jr.

Winning the waiver wire is a crucial factor when trying to build the best fantasy football roster possible. The most favorable targets each week are those that have demonstrated encouraging performances and a realistic path to improbing their values going forward. Week 4 of the 2025 season features some intriguing tight ends, including following options.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire TEs

#4 - Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15% rostered)

Cade Otton is off to an extremely slow start to the 2025 fantasy football season with just three total receptions through his first three games. He still makes sense as a solid specualtive add off of the Week 4 waiver wire as his role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may significantly increase in the coming weeks.

Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury last week that is expected to keep him out for multiple games. Chris Godwin is also still recovering from an ankle injury, so Otton should see an increased workload. He proved last year that he can excel with additional opportunities, including finishing as the weekly TE14 or better seven times.

#3 - Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans (22% rostered)

Chig Okonkwo has increased his receptions and receiving yards in each of his three games this year so far. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward is still establishing his target hierarchy, but Okonkwo appears to be a kep part of their offensive gameplan. As Ward continues to develop, the tight end could also see improvement to his fantasy value.

#2 - Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars (27% rostered)

Brenton Strange took over for Evan Engram as the Jacskonville Jaguars' starting tight end this season. He has been solid in his new role, currently ranking as the overall TE15 with Week 4 approaching.

Her flashed his upside last year by finishing among the top ten weekly tight ends in fantasy football four times. In a full-time starting role this season, Strange appears to be on the rise, making him a strong addition this week.

#1 - Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns (35% rostered)

Harold Fannin Jr. has proven to be productive, despite playing behind David Njoku for the Cleveland Browns. The rookie already has 15 receptions on 18 targets and currently ranks as the TE12 overall. He has massive upside as a waiver wire target and could realistically emerge as a star as he continues to develop his game.

