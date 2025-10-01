Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 5 Top WRs to target feat. Wan'Dale Robinson and Malik Washington

The Week 5 fantasy football waiver wire includes several intriguing wide receivers to target. Some major injuries last week and emerging rookies are among the main reasons why the position has new legitimate options that can immediately improve rosters. Here are five of the best players still currently available in more than half of all fantasy leagues.

Top WRs for Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire

Waiver Wire WRs

#5 - Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers (31% rostered)

Romeo Doubs broke out in a major way for the Green Bay packers last week, finishing as the weekly WR3 with three receiving touchdowns. He has a bright fantasy outlook with Jayden Reed out with an injury and has a favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals up next after a bye week.

#4 - Darius Slayton, New York Giants (6% rostered)

Darius Slayton has failed to make much of an impact for the New York Giants this year, but that could change after Malik Nabers suffered a season ending injury. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will need other wide receievrs to step up in their offense and Slayton is a prime candidate to see an increased workload. He is worth an add off of the waiver wire with his newly increased upside.

#3 - Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins (4% rostered)

Malik Washington has played in more than half of the offensive snaps for the Miami Dolphins this year an dhas been targeted at least five times in all four of their games. His ceiling has been capped by their other wide receivers, but with Tyreek Hill suffering a season ending injury, his role could significantly grow as their new WR2 across from Jaylen Waddle.

#2 - Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans (39% rostered)

Elic Ayomanor appears to have surpassed Calvin Ridley as the top wide receiver for Cam Ward in the Tennessee Titans offense. He leads the team with 25 targets through the first four weeks and should continue to improve during his rookie season. He has one of the most reliable workloads of any player on the Week 5 waiver wire.

#1 - Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants (43% rostered)

Wan'Dale Robinson has already been a major contributor in the Giants offense this year with 18 receptions on 27 targets. His volume is likely to get a major boost now that Nabers will be unavailable for the remainder of the season. He is the top wide receiver to target on the waiver wire this week and has a clear path to becoming a reliable weekly starter in fantasy football.

