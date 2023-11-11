Fantasy Football Week 10 Sleepers feat. Will Levis, Jahan Dotson and more

Week 10 is here and is there a better week for a sleeper article with players from the Eagles, Dolphins, and Chiefs all out this week? For a lot of us, those have been the players that have gotten us far in fantasy football. This might be the most important week to dial into strong sleeper candidates which is why I've put together a list of breakouts, underperformers, and rookies who can provide some points.

Fantasy Football Week 10 Sleepers

1] Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Titans Steelers Football

Jaylen Warren tied his season-high of 14 touches last week and was just two yards shy of blowing the door off his best week this year with a TD. He came up short but still had a season-high 14.3 fantasy points.

This week against the Packers, Warren will get a chance to outdo that number. The Pack have allowed 17.9 fantasy PPG to the RB position and have given up 44 receptions to the opposing backs. This game is tailor-made for Warren to have a big game and he should be a strong sleeper in Week 10.

2] Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders

Commanders Patriots Football

Brian Robinson is having a good year in fantasy football with 587 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns. Robinson was drafted to be a safe RB2 and he has achieved top-24 status in five of nine weeks. Still, he is one of the most slept-on RBs in fantasy football.

This week the matchup with the Seahawks is going to be a juicy one. Seattle has allowed 18.4 fantasy PPG to RBs. Last week, Seattle was so bad that they gave up two RB1 weeks to the same team. Robinson has a strong upside in this game and should be considered a sleeper for an RB2/FLex spot.

3] DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf has been a massive disappointment this year at WR46. I won't say it is all his fault as his QB has been borderline minor league. Metcalf is currently on pace for career lows in targets and TDs since the league switched to 17 games. He's also currently averaging his second-lowest fantasy output (12.2/per game).

This week Metcalf's matchup is Emmanuel Forbes, who has had his hands full with bigger receivers this year. He allowed AJ Brown to catch 12 passes for 252 yards in two matchups and also allowed 10 catches, and 192 yards to the combo of DJ Moore, Courtland Sutton, and Stefon Diggs.

Metcalf is every bit of 6'3", 228 lbs and Forbes is 6'1 and 166 lbs. On paper, this looks like a complete mismatch. This game should easily be one of the more entertaining games on Sunday. Look out for Metcalf to be a strong sleeper on Sunday.

4] Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders

Commanders Patriots Football

A lot of people (myself included) have written off Jahan Dotson after his rough start to the 2023 season. Dotson is coming off three straight weeks of eight or more targets. During that span, he has two top-10 finishes, 17 catches for 220 yards, and 2 TDs. He's also been benefitting from getting the CB2 attention while getting nearly the same amount of targets as Terry McLaurin.

This week Dotson will get the Seattle Seahawks secondary which has allowed 22.7 fantasy PPG to WRs. Dotson has been a big play machine and will get plenty of chances to take the top off of the Seattle defense.

I think it is finally time to stop writing off Dotson and put him in that WR3/Flex spot in your lineup. It might be the last week some of you do it, but he's definitely a sleeper you don't want to sleep on.

5] Will Levis, QB, Tennessee Titans

Titans Steelers Football

Last week Will Levis solidified his role as the starting QB on the Titans depth chart. He didn't replicate his big first-game performance with 4 TDs, but he improved the offense. Levis made defenses respect the passing game, which opened up the run and allowed his team to succeed.

This opened the door for him to become a staple for the rest of the fantasy football season. Levis put up a career-high 262 passing yards and should have some true poise against the former defensive player of the year TJ Watt.

Levis will need all that poise this week against a veteran defense that just allowed a rookie QB to hang 400 yards and 5 TDs on them. The Bucs are currently allowing 20.2 fantasy ppg to QBs and have given up the fifth most passing yards (2,369). With top options on a bye week, Levis looks like a strong sleeper.

