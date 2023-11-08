Fantasy Football Week 10 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em QB rankings: Brock Purdy hopes to get back on track as CJ Stroud continues to thrive 

Quarterbacks are always among the highest-scoring fantasy football players during each NFL season, making it one of the most important positions to solidify. Managers who mishandle this spot on their roster run a serious risk of missing out on valuable fantasy points, which often results in more losses.

Like all positions in fantasy football, quarterbacks require a specific strategy when deciding which player to target for starting lineups. With the exception of a few elite options, who must be started each week regardless of their specific matchup, the rest of the field should be analyzed to seek favorable situations.

Determining this requires researching many different variables that help to determine which players to target and fade each week. This includes breaking down direct weekly matchups, recent individual performances, injury situations to relevant players, projected team score, expected offensive roles, potential game scripts and many others.

Using the Start/Sit Optimizer is one of the best ways to streamline this complicated process. This valuable tool weighs every possible variable on any player in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. Managers who take advantage of it will often gain an edge over the rest of their fantasy leagues.

Bye weeks also play an important role in determining which players to target and fade in fantasy football. Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season is significant for quarterbacks as the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Rams are on their byes.

This means some top overall fantasy quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, will be unavailable this week. Both fall in the rare class of quarterbacks that must be started every week, so managers with them on their rosters will be scrambling for replacements this week.

The following list of targets and fades, as well as complete weekly rankings can help them do so in Week 10. It was produced with the help of the Optimizer to pinpoint appropriate starts and sits:

Fantasy Football Week 10 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

Stroud vs Watson

#1 - CJ Stroud

CJ Sroud has quickly emerged as not only the best rookie quarterback during the 2023 NFL season but one of the best overall players in his position this year. Despite his offensive talent at the skill positions being relatively weak, he has found a way to put up massive fantasy football numbers. This includes his incredible QB1 performance last week with five touchdowns.

Up next for the rookie sensation is a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, who allow the 12th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. A potential game script could be favorable for Stroud as this game could turn into a shootout with superstar Joe Burrow, who has also been hot lately.

#2 - Jared Goff

Jared Goff has ranked among the top six quarterbacks in three weeks this year and has recorded four multi-touchdown games. He appears to be on his way to another solid fantasy football season, as he has every year with the Detroit Lions so far. He also gets the benefit of coming off the bye week and into a favorable Week 10 matchup.

The Los Angeles Chargers have been one of the worst defenses in the NFL through the first half of the 2023 NFL season. This includes allowing the most total passing yards so far and the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Goff is an ideal target in fantasy football this week.

#3 - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has finished among the top three weekly quarterbacks in each of his past three consecutive games. He is overall QB1 in fantasy football during that same time span. He has turned things around in a major way after starting the year with five consecutive finishes outside of the top 15 quarterbacks.

While the New York Giants have a strong passing defense, including allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, it's hard to ignore Prescott's incredible hot streak. He has simply been too good lately to leave on the bench, so he should be started in all formats at least until he cools off.

For managers looking to acquire any of these Week 10 targets, make sure to consult the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

Fantasy Football Week 10 Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Prescott vs Purdy

#1 - Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy didn't throw his first career interception until just three games ago, ending an incredible streak to open his impressive NFL career so far. He has severely struggled since throwing his first one, totaling just three touchdowns and five interceptions across his past three games. His ball security had been one of his best assets, but he seems to have lost it.

The bye week probably came at just the right time for Purdy, especially considering he San Francisco 49ers are currently on a three-game losing streak. While he may get back to his old self with the extra week of rest, he should be avoided in fantasy football lineups until he proves to be in better form.

#2 - Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has quietly been an excellent fantasy football quarterback in the games he has played this year. In the four games that he completed, he ranked among the top 10 fantasy quarterbacks three times, including a QB8 finish last week. His health has been his only issue this season from a fantasy perspective.

Despite his strong recent form, Watson should be left on the bench in all fantasy leagues in Week 10 wherever possible. The Baltimore Ravens have arguably been the best overall defense this season and have allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

#3 - Geno Smith

Geno Smith has not been the same fantasy football quarterback this year as he was during his breakout season last year. While he finished last season ranked inside of the top ten overall fantasy quarterbacks, he has recorded just one finish better than QB15 this year and it came all the way back in Week 2.

Smith has a strong matchup in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders, who allow the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, so maybe he can get back on track. It's still too risky to plug him into fantasy lineups this week until he proves he can get back to being a legitimate option.

Week 10 QB rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Josh Allen Joe Burrow Lamar Jackson Dak Prescott Jared Goff Trevor Lawrence Justin Herbert CJ Stroud Sam Howell Russell Wilson Derek Carr Brock Purdy Baker Mayfield Justin Fields Kyler Murray Geno Smith Bryce Young Deshaun Watson Josh Dobbs Taylor Heinicke Kenny Pickett Gardner Minshew Will Levis Jordan Love Mac Jones Aidan O'Connell Zach Wilson Tommy DeVito