Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire RBs: Is Keaton Mitchell The Truth? 

It's Week 10, and we're missing some studs this week, with D'Andre Swift, Isiah Pacheco and Raheem Mostert out on bye weeks. The RB market is bare, and the only place to find them outside of trading for one is the waiver wire. This week's waiver wire article is going to detail three guys with different upsides and abilities. All in preparation for the playoff push that we are all in right now.

Top Fantasy Football RB Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 10

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings

#1 Ty Chandler

Ty Chandler is getting a big shot to take over some major snaps in Minnesota with the unfortunate injury to Cam Akers. Up until Akers joined the team via a trade with the Rams, Chandler was seeing a 14.6% snap share. That's not a lot, but it's promising that Akers saw an average of 28% of snap share during his time with the Vikings.

For fantasy reasons, this pickup might be better suited for a contender who is looking to get ahead of the game and take a flyer. Akers was seeing an uptick in volume over the past two weeks and even saw paydirt in Week 8. Chandler won't have the major carries come in unless there's an injury to Alexander Mattison. With that knowledge, you might want to consider Chandler a contender's pick-up on the waiver wire.

#2 Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette's stock went up last week, and all he had to do was pass a physical. The Bills RBs totaled 49 yards on 13 carries and, most importantly, 9.9 fantasy points last week. Josh Allen has six red zone touchdowns this year; between Murray and Cook, they have three.

This is the reason that Fournette is in Buffalo, and there's no way this team wants to ruin its highest-paid asset. So, what's the easy solution? Go get yourself a big running back who can take the rock and put it in the end zone.

For fantasy managers, this is a strong upside play for teams that are looking for a late-season difference maker. I can see Fournette taking on that touchdown-or-bust role for your teams week-to-week.

Latavius Murray has the fifth most carries (8) inside the five-yard line, something that could easily transition to Fournette. This might be the last week to grab Fournette on the waiver wire before he makes his presence on the field.

Seahawks Ravens Football

#3 Keaton Mitchell

Keaton Mitchell showed us something really interesting on Sunday. Mitchell should be considered a high-priority waiver wire claim this week. He's slippery and shifty with a little bit of 4.37 speed. Just about every play he made was a chunk play, including a 60-yard run that could've been his second TD. The game might've been out of control, but Mitchell was in touch with his wild side as the Ravens rolled the Seahawks.

Mitchell isn't supplanting Gus Edwards as the number one RB just yet, and Justice Hill led the team in carries last week. So this guy is a work in progress, meaning we may have to wait a week or two, but just like Devon Achane supplanted Raheem Mostert, Mitchell can take over this backfield and really make an impact on your fantasy rosters.

This might be the best option on the RB market right now, but much like the other guys, he's a work in progress. I don't think anyone that's available right now is a guaranteed plug-and-play, but Mitchell looks like a guy who's going to be on championship teams. The only question is, will he be on your team?