Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em Sit 'Em RBs: Tony Pollard, Isiah Pacheco, Ty Chandler and more

Backs are against the wall as we enter Week 11 of the fantasy football season. Wins are a must. Every lineup decision is scrutinized. Managers are desperate to make the right call and that’s why you came here. Let’s make some magic happen with my Week 11 running back start/sits.

Fantasy Football Week 11 Start'Em RBs

Saints Vikings Football

1] Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings

A few weeks ago, Chandler wasn’t even rostered in most leagues. Today, he’s a locked and loaded starter in the best matchup on the slate. Chandler takes the reigns from the concussed Alexander Mattison to run through a Broncos defense that allows, by far, the most fantasy points to opposing RBs. Last Monday, Denver allowed Buffalo’s backs to rack up 177 yards on the ground. Minnesota put the ball in Chandler’s belly 15 times for 45 yards and a touchdown in their last game. Chandler should be in your lineups this weekend for Sunday Night Football.

2] Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders

Last week’s overall RB 1 (27.7 PPR points) will make another run at the top spot against a weak Giants defense. New York has allowed double-digit PPR days to opposing backs in three consecutive weeks. The G-men have also allowed 11 rushing touchdowns. I’d bet that Robinson finds the end zone at least once. His 119 receiving yards were a career-high in Week 10, so don’t expect that same production level, but it’s nice to see him involved.

3] Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Yup, that Tony Pollard. The guy who finished as RB 42 a week ago. The same back who is averaging a career-low 3.9 yards per attempt. The first-round runner who has disappointed you all season. That Tony Pollard. He scores this week.

Carolina is the second most-giving defense when it comes to RB fantasy points. They allow, on average, over 118 yards and a touchdown weekly to opposing backs. Pollard bounce-back week is upon us.

Our Start/Sit Optimizer projects a return of 13.5 points for Pollard against the Panthers.

Isiah Pacheco vs Tony Pollard fantasy projection for Week 11

Fantasy Football Week 11 Sit'Em RBs

Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets

1] Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

No team is more challenging to run against than the Philadelphia Eagles. On the year, the Birds surrender only 52.8 rush yards per game. On a points-per-game basis, no one allows fewer than Philly. Their 11.33 PPG is a full two points better than the next-best defense. Pacheco did run for over 70 yards and a score in the Super Bowl, but this run defense is even better. Find a different choice this week.

Tony Pollard vs Isiah Pacheco fantasy projection for Week 11: Detailed breakdown

2] D’Onta Foreman, Chicago Bears

We could see the return of Bears opening day starter Khalil Herbert, but even if we don’t, this is a tough spot for Foreman. With Justin Fields back under center, we can expect him to bogart several touches and goal-line work. Plus, Detroit is in the top five in fantasy points against to RBs. If the game script isn’t in Foreman’s favor, I can see a bad day in the stat column.

3] Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

While assuming the role of Panthers' lead runner, he only managed 39 yards. This week, he’ll face a Cowboys defense that allows just over 70 yards per game on the ground. If Dallas blows the Panthers away as is expected, Hubbard won’t find much running room. I’d be looking to move on from Hubbard at my trade deadline if at all possible. This offense just isn’t good enough to depend on in the fantasy playoffs.