Justin Fields injury update: Latest on Bears QB for Fantasy Football Week 11

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields hasn't been sighted since his team's loss to the Minnesota Vikings back on October 15 as he suffered a dislocated thumb injury on his throwing hand.

Fields has missed the last four games, and in his place, Tyson Bagent has a 2-2 record, which is nothing to scoff at. Given how excellent Bagent has looked at times, some believe Fields will not regain his starting role.

After going 1-5 under Justin Fields, the Bears have dropped to 3-7 in his absence, and their season appears to be coming to an end. But there may be some good news on the way for Fields, and we might expect him back on the field.

Justin Fields Injury Update

Having not been seen since Week 6, there was a growing concern that Fields might not return within the initial timeframe. Now, a dislocated thumb on your throwing hand isn't exactly ideal, and the Bears no doubt would want that to be 100% healed before they even attempt to bring Justin Fields back.

What's great news for Bears fans is that Fields was a full participant in drills this week, so we can reasonably assume that things are moving in the right direction.

With the Bears currently at 3-7 and last in the NFC North with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings running away with the division, the Bears could try and reel them in, but it feels like a bridge too far.

What happened to Justin Fields?

Injuries are part of the game, and for quarterbacks, getting an injury to their throwing hand isn't ideal. For Justin Fields, in the Week 6 clash against the Minnesota Vikings, that's exactly what happened.

Fields suffered a dislocated thumb injury on his throwing hand in the 19-13 loss and, naturally, was expected to be out of action for some time.

As it turns out, he has been out of action for the last four games as Tyson Bagent has stepped in and shown that he could make some plays.

When will Justin Fields return?

Fields is expected to return for this Sunday's clash against the Lions, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This will no doubt be a welcomed boost to the Bears as they look to reel in the Lions, who currently lead the NFC North.

Fields will undoubtedly be rusty after missing the last month of football as he attempts to get back into the swing of things. But it looks like he will finally be back on the field after a month-long absence, and the Bears will no doubt be better for it.