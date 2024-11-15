Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em Sit 'Em WRs feat. George Pickens, Calvin Ridley, Jaylen Waddle, Xavier Worthy

Each week, deciding which wide receivers to use in fantasy football lineups is often based on how they perform and their upcoming matchup. These are among the most important factors in assessing weekly fantasy values. Using this strategy, here are some of the best wide receivers to target and fade in Week 11 lineups.

Fantasy Football Week 11 WRs Start 'Em picks

Week 11 starts (Getty)

George Pickens has taken a massive step forward in fantasy football since Russell Wilson was named the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens has finished among the top five weekly wide receivers twice in three games after failing to finish better than the WR25 in each of his first six games this year. He now gets a Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who have allowed the most passing yards per game this year.

Calvin Ridley has also broken out in his past three games after DeAndre Hopkins was traded away from the Tennessee Titans. He has finished as the WR7 and WR3 in two and totaled 20 receptions. He has a strong chance of keeping his hot streak going in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, who are better at defending the run than the pass.

Must Starts

Ja'Marr Chase

Justin Jefferson

AJ Brown

Puka Nacua

Cooper Kupp

George Pickens

Calvin Ridley

DK Metcalf

Deebo Samuel

Garrett Wilson

Davante Adams

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DFS Picks

George Pickens

Calvin Ridley

Jameson Williams

Ladd McConkey

Jakobi Meyers

Fantasy Football Week 11 WRs Sit 'Em picks

Week 11 sits (Getty)

Jaylen Waddle has been extremely disappointing during the 2024 fantasy football season. He has only finished among the top 25 weekly wide receivers once this year, in his first game of the season. The return of Tua Tagovailoa for the Miami Dolphins has yet to result in a bounce back for Waddle, making him a clear fade in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Xavier Worthy flashed his potential with the Kansas City Chiefs early on in the season, finishing among the top 30 weekly wide receivers four times in his first seven games. He has fallen off since then, including totaling just one reception across his past two games, despite playing in more than 70% of the offensive snaps. He should be avoided in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills.

Must Sits

Jaylen Waddle

Xavier Worthy

Christian Watson

DJ Moore

Diontae Johnson

DFS Fades

CeeDee Lamb

Courtland Sutton

Jayden Reed

Josh Downs

Zay Flowers

