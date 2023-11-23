Fantasy Football Week 12 RB rankings: Kyren Williams, Jerome Ford, Zach Charbonnet, and more

NFL
By Adam Hulse
Modified Nov 23, 2023 20:39 GMT
Week 12 of the 2023 fantasy football season offers a unique schedule unlike any other. For the first time ever, four games will be completed prior to the main slate kicking off on Sunday. This is due to having a triple-header on Thursday for Thanksgiving and a Black Friday afternoon game for the first time in NFL history.

This is significant for fantasy football because managers must finalize more of their lineup decisions much earlier than usual. One of the most important positions this change will affect is that of the running backs. Several lineup staples and common streamers will be playing before Sunday, so managers will have to solidify this position early.

Determining which running backs to target in fantasy football each week is based on a large number of variables. Some of these factors include recent individual performances, direct weekly matchups, expected offensive roles, injury situations to relevant players and potential game scripts, among many others.

Each of these aspects can help managers find potential targets in a given week. For example, Jerome Ford faces off against the worst rushing defense in the NFL in Week 12, making him more valuable than usual. Zach Charbonnet is a prime example of an expanded offensive role benefiting his outlook, as he will be taking over as a starter to replace the injured Kenneth Walker III.

On the other end of the injury spectrum, Kyren Williams is expected to make his return from the injured reserve list this week. He was performing as a top-ten fantasy running back before his injury, so he instantly becomes an elite lineup option in his first game back.

These are just a few of the many different examples of situations that will directly impact fantasy value. All of them were carefully considered to produce the following running back rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 fantasy football season.

Week 12 Fantasy Football RB rankings

Week 12 RBs
Week 12 RBs
  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Travis Etienne
  3. Austin Ekeler
  4. Jonathan Taylor
  5. Tony Pollard
  6. Alvin Kamara
  7. Saquon Barkley
  8. Derrick Henry
  9. Jahmyr Gibbs
  10. Breece Hall
  11. Rachaad White
  12. Bijan Robinson
  13. Jerome Ford
  14. Kyren Williams
  15. David Montgomery
  16. Raheem Mostert
  17. Josh Jacobs
  18. Joe Mixon
  19. D'Andre Swift
  20. Javonte Williams
  21. Brian Robinson
  22. Isiah Pacheco
  23. James Conner
  24. Gus Edwards
  25. James Cook
  26. Rhamondre Stevenson
  27. Alexander Mattison
  28. Kareem Hunt
  29. Zach Charbonnet
  30. Chuba Hubbard
  31. Devin Singletary
  32. Jaylen Warren
  33. Khalil Herbert
  34. Ty Chandler
  35. AJ Dillon
  36. Tyjae Spears
  37. Keaton Mitchell
  38. Najee Harris
  39. Tyler Allgeier
  40. Ezekiel Elliot

