Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em Sit 'Em QBs feat. Jayden Daniels, Justin Herbert, CJ Stroud, Caleb Williams

Week 12 of the 2024 fantasy football season has arrived and managers must now start finalizing their lineups. One of the most important decisions that they will make is deciding which quarterback to use. They are always among the highest-scoring fantasy players, so here are some of the best ones to target and fade.

Fantasy Football Week 12 QBs Start 'Em picks

Week 12 starts (image credit: getty)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jayden Daniels got off to a scorching hot start to the 2024 fantasy football season in his rookie year with the Washington Commanders. He finished among the top 12 weekly QBs in seven of his first nine games but has finished as the QB24 in each of the past two weeks. This was against two of the best defenses in the NFL this year, so he is an ideal bounce back candidate in Week 12 against a much weaker Dallas Cowboys defense.

Trending

He is joined by Justin Herbert as one of the best overall fantasy football QBs to target this week. His season has been exactly the opposite, with a slow start but caught fire in recent weeks for the LA Chargers. Herbert has finished among the top 12 weekly QBs in each of his past four games after failing to do so in his first six. This makes him an elite option against the Baltimore Ravens, who are allowing the most passing yards per game this year.

Must Starts

Jalen Hurts

Lamar Jackson

Jayden Daniels

Justin Herbert

Kyler Murray

DFS Picks

Justin Herbert

Bo Nix

Anthony Richardson

Jayden Daniels

Baker Mayfield

Fantasy Football Week 12 QBs Sit 'Em picks

Week 12 sits (image credit: getty)

CJ Stroud turned in an impressive rookie season with the Houston Texans last year, finishing as the overall QB11 in fantasy football. He has regressed a bit this season, ranking as the overall QB17 and he has finished outside of the top 15 weekly QBs in each of his past five games. He is a clear fade in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, who are allowing the fewest passing yards per game this year.

Also on the list of QBs to avoid this week is Caleb Williams, who has struggled in recent weeks in his rookie season with the Chicago Bears. He has failed to record a single passing touchdown in any of his past four games and has been sacked more times than any other QB this year. This could be bad news for him in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings' blitz-heavy defense.

Must Sits

Caleb Williams

CJ Stroud

Jameis Winston

Drake Maye

Bryce Young

DFS Fades

Matthew Stafford

Sam Darnold

Russell Wilson

Jordan Love

Patrick Mahomes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.