Fantasy Football Week 13 Trade Targets: Christian Watson, Zack Moss and more

The trade deadline for most leagues is either this week or has already passed, so this article will change going forward. While some of you still have the chance to make a deal, I will find the best options as we fight for the playoffs.

We should never rest on our laurels. There's always a chance to improve. Those who win often outwork their league. Be the hustler this season.

Fantasy Football Week 13 Trade Targets: Which players to move for

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts

1) Zack Moss/Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

That’s right, I’m listing both Colts RBs. Moss is going to have a chance to punch playoff tickets while filling in for Taylor, who is likely to miss time with a wrist injury.

Don’t forget the monster weeks Moss gave us early on. In half-PPR, Moss exploded with four weeks over 14 fantasy points in five weeks. He faces middle-of-the-road defenses in the Titans, Bengals, and Steelers in the next three weeks.

Taylor should be on the radar of teams locked into the playoffs. If JT returns for the semifinals or championship week, imagine the boost he could give to your squad. He shouldn’t cost his current owner much, who will likely take anyone who will be able to play instead of Taylor.

2) Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Don’t look now, but Keaton Mitchell is taking over the Ravens' backfield. The rookie’s snaps have steadily risen every week since his Week 7 debut.

On Sunday, he handled 46% of the Ravens carries compared to 26% for Gus Edwards. Mitchell is dynamic. He’s a home run waiting to happen. The fact that he’s going on bye this week could mean a buying opportunity. I’d want him on my playoff roster for his explosive skillset.

3) Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

It only took until half of the fantasy universe started to drop Watson that he showed up. Now, with back-to-back games with a score and a huge five-catch, 94-yard performance in Week 12, we can finally feel confident playing Watson.

However, I don’t want you to just feel good about him. I want you to trade for him. He will play in a shootout vs Kansas City this week and follow that with top-five matchups for WRs against the Giants and Bucs. If you need to make a playoff push, Watson is the man you need.

4) Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincy’s elite WR has been a total bust for fantasy this season, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t finish strong.

He hasn’t played a down since Week 9, and hamstring injuries are tricky, but I bet on talent. Higgins can likely be had for next to nothing at this point. His owners are tired of carrying him and not getting any return.

I’d make a low-ball offer for Higgins, who has fun playoff matchups against the Vikings, Steelers and Chiefs.

Fantasy Football Week 13: Which players to trade away

Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Jets

1) Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

It has been an awful season for the Jets. This isn’t really a surprise to anyone, but if I can sell Hall to a running back needy team, I’m all over it.

The Jets “could” get Aaron Rodgers back for meaningless games, but I’m not counting on it. I don’t love the Jets playoff schedule either, with dates against Miami, Washington and Cleveland.

2) Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers

What an incredible season it has been for Thielen, who seemed to turn back time this year. The Panthers are in turmoil.

A new coach, everchanging play callers, I’m just not feeling it with a horrific team in Carolina. Three of Thielen’s final four games are against teams ranked in the 10 stingiest versus wideouts.