Fantasy Football Week 14 kicker rankings: Harrison Butker, Justin Tucker in the spotlight as Ka'imi Fairbairn eyes return

While there is one game remaining in Week 13, it's always good to be prepared for your next fantasy football matchup. When the Cincinnati Bengals' MNF game against the Jacksonville Jaguars finishes, the focus will shift to Week 14.

With the fantasy football playoffs closing in, every team with a shot is in win-now mode and those out of the running are looking to spoil the fun. Kickers are an often-overlooked facet of a fantasy team, but just about everyone has won or been beaten by a big kicking week this season.

There are two teams set for byes, with Matt Prater (Arizona Cardinals) and Joey Slye (Washington Commanders) unavailable to managers this week. This isn't necessarily a terrible thing, as you can generally find good value for kickers on waivers.

In Week 14, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is projected to score the most points. While Butker is rostered in 90.4% of leagues, you should pick him up if he is available. The Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in what looks like a high-scoring game and the theory is that both teams will get to field goal range on most of their drives.

Projected second is iconic Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who faces the LA Rams in a tough-looking game that could see a fair number of field goals. Tucker is also unlikely to be available on fantasy football waivers as he is rostered in 87.4% of leagues.

One kicker to look at in Week 14 is Ka'imi Fairbairn of the Houston Texans. Fairbairn is expected to return from IR and face the New York Jets, who boast a great defense.

The Texans struggled a bit to punch the ball in the endzone in Week 13, so presuming Fairbairn is fit to play, he should beat his projections of 6.32 points. Helpfully, Fairbairn is rostered in only 4.4% of fantasy leagues, so watch his status carefully.

Fantasy Football Week 14 kickers: Matt Ammendola as a replacement if Ka'imi Fairbairn cannot return

If Fairbairn cannot play, Matt Ammendola should slot in nicely. While he has missed 3 field goals this season, he was perfect against the Denver Broncos on Sunday (3 from 3) and is yet to miss a PAT. Ammendola is rostered in 0.1% of fantasy football leagues so you should be able to get whichever Texans kicker gets the nod against New York.

Other kickers that could be potential game-winners in Week 14 include Matt Gay (Colts @ Bengals), Jason Sanders (Dolphins vs. Titans) and Cameron Dicker (Chargers vs. Broncos).

Below are the rankings for every kicker in Week 14 of fantasy football:

Fantasy Football Week 14 kicker rankings

Harrison Butker (Chiefs vs. Bills) - 7.45 Justin Tucker (Ravens vs. Rams) - 7.43 Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys vs. Eagles) - 7.36 Chris Boswell (Steelers vs. Patriots) - 7.35 Younghoe Koo (Falcons vs. Buccaneers) - 7.20 Greg Joseph (Vikings @ Raiders) - 7.13 Wil Lutz (Broncos @ Chargers) - 6.89 Cameron Dicker (Chargers vs. Broncos) - 6.88 Jason Sanders (Dolphins vs. Titans) - 6.88 Jake Moody (49ers vs. Seahawks) - 6.75 Cairo Santos (Bears vs. Lions) - 6.69 Matt Gay (Colts @ Bengals) - 6.63 Daniel Carlson (Raiders vs. Vikings) - 6.60 Brandon McManus (Jaguars @ Browns) - 6.48 Randy Bullock (Giants vs. Packers) - 6.45 Ka'imi Fairbairn (Texans @ Jets) - 6.32 (*IR) Tyler Bass (Bills @ Chiefs) - 6.29 Jason Myers (Seahawks @ 49ers) - 6.27 Anders Carlson (Packers @ Giants) - 6.11 Chase McLaughlin (Buccaneers @ Falcons) - 6.04 Blake Grupe (Saints vs. Panthers) - 5.99 Riley Patterson ( Lions @ Bears) - 5.99 Nick Folk (Titans @ Dolphins) - 5.93 Eddy Pineiro (Panthers @ Saints) - 5.90 Dustin Hopkins (Browns vs. Jaguars) - 5.70 Greg Zuerlein (Jets vs. Texans) - 5.6 Evan McPherson (Bengals vs. Colts) - 5.48 Lucas Havrisik (Rams @ Ravens) - 5.34 Chad Ryland (Patriots @ Steelers) - 5.24 Jake Elliott (Eagles @ Cowboys) - 5.07

