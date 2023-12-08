Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em Sit 'Em RBs: Breece Hall, Alexander Mattison, Keaton Mitchell and more 

You’ve got to love weeks like this. For so many fantasy football managers, it’s win or go home. Some of us are fighting for first place, big money, bye weeks, or just a chance to fight another day. No matter your situation, the basic idea is the same – we need a win! Let’s get the running backs right as I’ve looked over the landscape and found my favorite starts and sits for Week 14.

Fantasy Football Week 14 Start'Em RBs

Ravens Chargers Football

1] Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens

The slow, steady drumbeat for Keaton Mitchell to take over this Ravens' backfield is getting louder. Before the bye, Mitchell saw his highest number of snaps and routes run. The rookie had nine carries to Gus Edwards’ five. It’s obvious that the Ravens want more explosiveness on offense. That’s Mitchell. I’d expect double-digit touches for the exciting youngster.

2] Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings

Facing a Raiders DST who allows the 6th most fantasy points to opposing RBs, Mattison is set up for success. Before the bye week, many thought Ty Chandler would steal carries, but Mattison led the team in RB snaps 30-16. Mattison isn’t great by any means, but the team has shown faith in him. The matchup is good enough if you need a flex option.

3] Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

This week's news surrounds Derrick Henry’s health. Spears would be an incredible start if Henry were to miss the game with a concussion. Even if Henry isn’t ruled out, Spears will play a huge role against Miami, who should hold a lead most of the day. Spears is set up for a nice week as the passing down back in a game the Titans are predicted to get routed. Last week, Spears played 52 snaps and ran a route on 26 of them. Fantasy dreams are made of those numbers. Make sure Spears isn’t on your waiver wire.

Fantasy Football Week 14 Sit'Em RBs

New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders

1] Breece Hall, New York Jets

There is nothing to like about the Jets offense. Per Fantasy Points Data, Hall is dead last in explosive run rate since Week 6. There’s just nowhere for Hall to go. Zach Wilson is back under center, which doesn’t help things. Hall hasn’t topped 50 yards since Week 5. There’s nothing to see here; find someone else.

2] Devin Singletary, Houston Texans

While the Jets' defense is good, they can be run on. That’s not the issue here. The Texans are back to giving meaningful touches to Dameon Pierce. In fact, Singletary only had four more snaps than Pierce. What’s very problematic is that Pierce nearly doubled Singletary in carries 15-8. He also had the goal line carry. I can’t trust Singletary in a must-win week. I’m finding someone else for my lineups.

3] Any Bears RB

This week, we could see all three backs finally healthy. That means the Bears can split carries between D’Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson, and Khalil Herbert. This is a mess. I’d lead Johnson if I had to start one of them, but Foreman is no slouch and could steal work. Don’t forget Justin Fields gets his share of rushing attempts. I’m steering clear of this quagmire.