Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire RBs feat. Tyjae Spears, Roschon Johnson and More

It's playoff time for some fans and for others, it's the last week of the season. Either way, it's the perfect time for a waiver wire article on the most necessary position in all of fantasy football – the running back. This week we have Brian Robinson and James Conner on byes, while we saw Rhamondre Stevenson go down with an injury. This week's article has two rookies looking to get more involved and the return of a fantasy football legend.

Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire RBs

#1. Ezekiel Elliott

Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots

With Rhamondre Stevenson sitting out with a lower-body injury this week, Ezekiel Elliott should be a desired waiver wire add. Zeke was excellent on Sunday going for 92 yards on 21 touches and 13.2 fantasy points. The Patriots were in a defensive game against the Chargers but Elliott was still able to pull together a very solid outing.

This week the Steelers pose a unique challenge, as they have been very opportunistic when it comes to turnover but very vulnerable against RBs. Allowing 18.2 fantasy ppg to opposing RBs, and giving up 10 total TDs. The Patriots will be playing Bailey Zappe this week and have been utterly the worst when it comes to offense. Picking up Elliott this week could be a game changer for your playoff stretch as we don't know how long Stevenson will be down with injury. Go make sure to grab Zeke this week off waivers.

#2. Roschon Johnson

Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears

The Bears' running back situation is very "blah", there are three options but the one worth highlighting is Roschon Johnson. The talented rookie has waited patiently all season long to get an opportunity to play. Last week was the former Texas star's first chance as the main back as he received 73% of the team's snaps, getting 75 yards off of 15 touches.

The Bears may look to make Johnson the guy to finish out the season in order to gauge what they have with the youngster. There's also a chance he loses some carries to Khalil Herbert. Still, Johnson should be able to see the targets that could make him viable in this offense.

The Bears get the Lions this week who just gave up big games to Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill who totaled 168 yards and three TDs. The Lions defense has seemed a little fraudulent as of late and that could continue this week in a big divisional game. If there's one Bear I want from this RB room it's got to be Johnson.

#3. Tyjae Spears

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts

Tyjae Spears was looking like the pickup of the century barring Derrick Henry passing concussion protocols. As of today, it seems like he will be suiting up for the Titans this week, but I think it's still worth it for teams to pick up spears off the waiver wire. Spears has low-key been incredibly efficient this year with five yards per carry. He's also had six top 36 weeks, which warrants him being a solid flex week in and week out.

The Titans are not really in a position to be a Wild Card team and have already switched to their future QB. Who's to say that don't look into giving Spears a shot at being their future RB? There's no doubt that Henry is on his way out and probably should've been a trade deadline guy. Spears has seen 50+% of snaps six times this year and will be a strong stash for anyone trying to make a strong playoff push. Go grab Spears this week off the waiver wire.

