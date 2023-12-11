Fantasy Football Week 15 kicker rankings: Matt Gay, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Greg Zuerlein, Younghoe Koo in the spotlight as Cameron Dicker leads projections

While we are not yet through with Week 14, it's always good to be prepared in fantasy football. As the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans are preparing to face off, it's a good time to look at who could shine in Week 15.

With next weekend's games being the final matchups before the playoffs begin in most leagues, this is a crux time for fantasy football managers. A big kicking display could make or break you in Week 15, so let's take examine some of the biggest kicker storylines.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was the most accurate field-goal kicker in NFL history for about a week, as he missed two 50-55-yard attempts on Sunday. He came away from the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 5 points, but many of his fantasy owners needed the 10 points that bounced off the post or edged wide.

Koo will likely bounce back in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers, who are having something of a nightmare in the 2023 season. After Sunday's game, Koo told reporters:

"Guys played their a**es off, and I feel like I cost them today. I'm just gonna go back to work. That's all I can do."

Another kicker who had a game to forget was Matt Gay of the Indianapolis Colts. Gay missed a field goal and a PAT, coming away with 0 fantasy football points from the Colts' demoralizing 34-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

To his credit, Matt Gay has had a very busy eight days. Doctors advised his wife, Millie, that she needed to give birth on Saturday before his Week 13 Sunday game against Tennessee. So what with all the flights, having a newborn daughter, training and playing, it's been a busy time for the father of three. He will try to bounce back against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

The Houston Texans had a Week 15 to forget against the New York Jets and didn't attempt a kick in their 30-6 defeat (they went for the 2-point conversion instead, which failed). While this was doubtless painful for Matt Ammendola owners who picked him up when Ka'imi Fairbairn was ruled out, it was symbolic of a bad day for the Texans all around.

Fairbairn is expected to come off the IR for Week 15's game against the Tennessee Titans, which is a hard one to call at this stage. With C.J. Stroud questionable due to concussion, Nico Collins also a Q and Tank Dell out for the season, this offense might struggle to punch it in.

This could be good for Fairbairn, as field goal attempts could be aplenty, or it could be bad, as the Texans could go down big early and struggle to contain Derrick Henry.

Speaking of the Texans, Jets kicker Greg Zuerlien came away from that matchup with 16 points. Zuerlien has been boom or bust this season and a game against the Miami Dolphins next should fall into the latter category. While anything can happen with that Jets D, starting "Greg the Leg" is a risk here.

The best-projected kicker in fantasy football Week 15 is Cameron Dicker. He is set to face the Las Vegas Raiders, and with the LA Chargers being a confounding team this season, this could be a trap.

Dicker recorded only 1 point on Sunday as the Chargers fell apart when Justin Herbert left the game with a finger injury. Herbert suffered a fracture to his throwing hand's index finger and may be done for the season. What this means for Dicker in fantasy football is anyone's guess, but the likelihood is that it won't help LA get into field goal range.

Given that Dicker has not stopped 10 fantasy football points since Week 9, the fact he is projected to be Week 15's top kicker is something of a puzzler. This says more about the Raiders than anything else and realistically, anything could happen in this game looking at LV's 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Below are every kicker's projections for fantasy football Week 15:

Fantasy Football Week 15 kicker rankings

Cameron Dicker, Chargers (@ Raiders) 7.96 Jake Elliott, Eagles (@ Seahawks) - 7.91 Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys (@ Bills) - 7.67 Matt Gay, Colts (vs. Steelers) - 7.63 Riley Patterson, Lions (vs. Broncos) - 7.56 Jason Sanders, Dolphins (vs. Jets) - 7.47 Harrison Butker, Chiefs (@ Patriots) - 7.46 Wil Lutz, Broncos (@ Lions) - 7.27 Jake Moody, 49ers (@ Cardinals) - 7.22 Cairo Santos, Bears (@ Browns) - 7.17 Younghoe Koo, Falcons (@ Panthers) - 7.16 Randy Bullock, Giants (@ Saints) - 7.06 Blake Grupe, Saints (vs. Giants) - 7.02 Evan McPherson, Bengals (vs. Vikings) - 7.02 Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans (@ Titans) - 6.95 Justin Tucker, Ravens (@Jaguars) - 6.90 Jason Myers, Seattle (vs. Eagles) - 6.79 Lucas Havrisik, Rams (vs. Commanders) - 6.78 Brandon McManus, Jaguars (vs. Ravens) - 6.76 Chris Boswell, Steelers (@ Colts) - 6.75 Matt Prater, Cardinals (vs. 49ers) - 6.52 Nick Folk, Titans (vs. Texans) - 6.51 Greg Joseph, Vikings (@ Bengals) - 6.51 Eddy Pineiro, Panthers (vs. Falcons) - 6.41 Anders Carlson, Packers (vs. Buccaneers) - 6.40 Daniel Carlson, Raiders (vs. Chargers) - 6.35 Tyler Bass, Bills (vs. Cowboys) - 6.31 Joey Slye, Commanders (@ Rams) - 6.16 Dustin Hopkins, Browns (vs. Bears) - 6.03 Chase McLaughlin, Buccaneers (@ Packers) - 5.92 Greg Zuerlein, Jets (@ Dolphins) - 5.87 Chad Ryland, Patriots (vs. Chiefs) - 5.51

Remember, if you are struggling to decide, Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool can help you optimize your fantasy football lineup.