Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire RBs feat. D'Onta Foreman, Chase Brown, and More

It's playoff time and that means these waiver wire articles are officially here to bring you some do-or-die options for Week 15. Injuries have hampered some of your rosters and made it hard to submit lineups. This week includes a guaranteed starter, a breakout rookie, and a couple of backups with some potential. Good luck to you in your championship pursuits.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire RBs

Chase Brown

Last week we saw the Cincinnati Bengals unleash their young rookie RB out of the University of Illinois. Chase Brown showed an explosive nature to his game, going for 105 yards and a TD on 11 touches. Brown showed off his 4.43-second 40-yard speed with a 54-yard reception to the house.

The Bengals will most likely still commission Brown as their number two RB, but as we've seen this year, it doesn't mean you shouldn't pick him up. Brown looks like he has some real potential with a team that needs all the help they can get to ascend into the playoffs.

Brown feels like a Keaton Mitchell-esque prospect and could be the last big-shot addition left on the market at RB. If Brown is on the market, I'm throwing my Faab at him and trying to get him on my team. The best-case scenario is you don't need him and take him away from a team that does. With RB injuries increasing, this is the time of year when unexpected heroes rise from the waiver wire.

Rico Dowdle

The Dallas Cowboys have done a good job of including Rico Dowdle in their offense. In the last five games, he has six red zone carries and three TDs. Dowdle has been trying out all season long for a bigger role and it seems as of late, the Cowboys have mixed him into the rotation.

This could bode well for his fantasy options going into the playoffs. The Cowboys play the Bills, Dolphins, Lions, and Commanders. A tough schedule filled with teams that have been susceptible to the run recently. Look for the Cowboys to try and continue their scoring prowess and they'll need a good goal-line back to punch in a few.

Dowdle's prospects are hidden in the value he would have if an injury were to put him into the lead role. I would get Dowdle as a luxury pick but it should be worth it. If you are looking to get someone a week or two before the breakout on someone else's team, then Dowdle is your guy.

Zamir White

The Raiders saw Josh Jacobs go down in the fourth quarter of their thrilling game against the Vikings. Insert Zamir White, the main backup for the Raiders who could see an uptick in volume for the rest of the season. The Raiders are not making the playoffs and have a decision to make this offseason with Jacobs,

White getting touches this late in the season with nothing left for the Raiders to lose sounds like a plausible situation. If you are looking for someone that your league isn't thinking about adding right now, then that's White. There's still a chance Jacobs plays in Week 14 but it didn't look good and I wouldn't be surprised if we see a little more of White.

D'Onta Foreman

D'Onta Foreman is the only viable starter on the waiver wire this week. He returned to the starting lineup last week and ran for 50 yards. The most important part was he outcarried the two other backs in the rotation.

This week, the Bears are on the schedule, and so far this year, the only hole in that defense has been the rush defense. Foreman has scored touchdowns in two of his last three games.

He is a good pickup but a limited player. There is a solid chance that he's on your waiver wire due to managers giving up on him for other Bears RBs. I'd make Foreman my priority addition this week on the waiver wire.