Fantasy Football Week 16 Defense Rankings & Streamers feat. Colts, Bengals & Packers

Week 16 is crunch time in fantasy football as the playoffs are here for every league. While some teams have fallen away and have to watch from the sidelines as their rivals battle, for those that remain there is everything to play for.

Defenses are starting to get some love in fantasy football, due to some incredible performances throughout the season. In Week 15, we saw the Las Vegas Raiders defense put up 25.00 points from three sacks, five turnovers and two TDs. The Miami Dolphins put up an equally impressive outing, shutting out the New York Jets in a 30-0 win and recording 24.00 points.

These kinds of numbers cannot be ignored and taking the time to pick the right defense could be your path to victory. With that in mind, here are the projected points for every defense in Week 16 of fantasy football:

Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football Week 16

Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Giants) - 8.63 Green Bay Packers (@ Panthers) - 7.98 Cleveland Browns (@Texans) - 7.09 Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Raiders) - 7.08 Chicago Bears (vs. Cardinals) - 7.02 San Francisco 49ers (vs. Ravens) - 6.93 Buffalo Bills (@ Chargers) - 6.88 Houston Texans (vs. Browns) - 6.87 Arizona Cardinals (@ Bears) - 6.86 Washington Commanders (@ Jets) - 6.82 New York Jets (vs. Commanders) - 6.72 Indianapolis Colts (@ Falcons) - 6.69 Seattle Seahawks (@ Titans) - 6.57 Atlanta Falcons (vs. Colts) - 6.54 Detroit Lions (@ Vikings) - 6.53 Tennessee Titans (vs. Seahawks) - 6.48 New England Patriots (@ Broncos) - 6.42 Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Buccaneers) - 6.38 Baltimore Ravens (@ 49ers) - 6.37 Cincinnati Bengals (@ Steelers) - 6.31 Los Angeles Rams (vs. Saints) - 6.29 New York Giants (@ Eagles) - 6.27 Denver Broncos (vs. Patriots) - 6.18 Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Bengals) - 6.18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Jaguars) - 6.16 Dallas Cowboys (@ Dolphins) - 6.15 Minnesota Vikings (vs. Lions) - 6.10 Carolina Panthers (vs. Packers) - 6.08 Miami Dolphins (vs. Cowboys) - 6.06 New Orleans Saints (@ Rams) - 5.96 Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Bills) - 5.60 Las Vegas Raiders (@ Chiefs) - 5.46

While the consistently high-scoring defenses are unlikely to be available, there is always a selection to choose from on waivers and there will be a gem in the rough. Let's take a look at three defenses that you should consider if they are available on waivers:

Defense Streamers for Fantasy Football Week 16

#1 Indianapolis Colts (@ Falcons)

Given that the Indianapolis Colts' defense has put up some big numbers in fantasy football, it is surprising that they are only rostered in 43.3% of leagues. On the season, the Colts' D has recorded 46 sacks, 15 INTs, 9 fumble recoveries and 5 TDs for 131.00 points in fantasy football.

After shutting down the Pittsburgh Steelers for three quarters, Indianapolis' defense came away with 14 points via four sacks, two INTs, one fumble recovery and 13 points conceded.

Facing an Atlanta Falcons team that just fell victim to the Carolina Panthers in an ugly 9-7 bad-weather game, the Colts will be optimistic in Week 16. While they are projected 6.69 points, you should pick this defense up on waivers if you can as the inconsistencies of Atlanta's offense can't be ignored.

#2 Cincinnati Bengals (@ Steelers)

The Cincinnati Bengals is another defense that has gone somewhat under the radar in 2023. When people think of the Bengals they see their offensive stars, but their defense puts in the work every week.

On the season, Cincinnati has recorded 38 sacks, 15 INTs, eight fumble recoveries, one TD and one return TD for 106.00 points in fantasy football. While they aren't the highest-scoring defense in the game, Cincinnati came away with 11 points in Week 15 against the Vikings. They will be excited to face whoever Pittsburgh rolls out at QB.

Neither Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, or a potentially banged-up Kenny Pickett is going to strike fear into anyone's hearts, though it looks set to be Rudolph. While Rudolph can't really detract much from this stagnant offense, this could be another bad day for Steelers fans. As such, target this Bengals D that is rostered in only 34.9% of fantasy football leagues.

#3 Green Bay Packers (@ Panthers)

The Green Bay Packers have been on a bit of a slide in the last two weeks, having lost to the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This has put a serious dent in their postseason ambitions and they will be looking to bounce back.

While the Packers D is struggling with a number of injuries, they do have a nice matchup in Week 16. The Carolina Panthers may have just won their second game of the season, but with that being a 9-7 against Atlanta and having lost 12 on the year, Green Bay won't be losing any sleep.

It is entirely possible the Packers will underestimate the Panthers but even if they do, this doesn't project to be a high-scoring game. Carolina has failed to break the 20-point barrier since mid-October and has scored a total of 206 points this season. This is the second-fewest in the entire NFL, as the New England Patriots have recorded 186.

The Packers have recorded 34 sacks, six INTs, 10 fumble recoveries and two TDs for 89.00 points in fantasy football this season and look to be a good waiver pickup. They are among Week 16's best defenses mostly due to their opponent's weaknesses and you could certainly do a lot worse than start them. Being rostered in 43.0% of leagues, they could be available.

If you need a push at kicker, this breakdown of Week 16's kickers could help.