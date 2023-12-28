Fantasy Football Week 17 Sleepers: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KJ Osborn and more  

It’s here. The week we’ve all been waiting for. All the draft prep. The weekly waivers. Managing a season like we’ve never seen with injuries. It’s all led to this.

Championship week.

It’s now you versus just one other opponent. You have one week to best your adversary and claim fantasy football immortality.

Don’t just set it and forget it with your roster. You’ve got to evaluate your starters, bench, and everyone available on the waiver wire. I’m talking kickers, defenses, and those impacted by the endless string of backup quarterbacks we’re seeing.

Here are my Week 17 “Drake’s Darts” plays. These players might be on the fringe of your roster or maybe not even on it yet. Uncover every stone. Go get it. We’ve got this.

Fantasy Football Week 17 Sleepers

Saints Rams Football

Demarcus Robinson, WR, LA Rams

Guess who’s a top 10 PPR receiver in total points over the last four weeks? Yup, it’s our journeyman pal from the Rams. Picked up off the scrap heap and thrown into the Rams starting lineup, he’s a viable option on championship weekend. The Rams play almost exclusively 11 personnel, which means three receivers on the field. Robinson has made the most of his second chance. He’s scored in four consecutive games. His weekly scoring hasn’t dipped before 13 PPR points in that stretch. Will this end on the road vs the Giants? I don’t think so. As A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith ripped up the G-men last week, so will the Rams receivers.

K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota is down pass targets in tight end T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison (ankle). That means Osborn will be front and center in a must-win game on Sunday night vs. the pathetic Packers' defense. To make matters worse for Green Bay, they just suspended their top corner, Jaire Alexander, for this game. Osborn took advantage of his opportunities last week and found the endzone along with 95 yards receiving.

Las Vegas Raiders, DST

The top defense over the last three weeks is the Las Vegas Raiders. Averaging 19.3 fantasy points per game, the silver and black are packing a punch. This week, I like them to keep the party going against the Colts. Atlanta roughed up Gardner Minshew for six sacks last week. It wouldn’t shock me if the Raiders and Maxx Crosby matched that.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

His running mates are dropping like flies. Jerick McKinnon is on injured reserve. Isiah Pacheco is in the concussion protocol. If he can’t play Sunday vs a horrid Bengals defense, it’s the CEH show. Is Edwards-Helaire special? No. Is he the only guy left? Well, yeah. He’s worthy of an add and in a pinch, I think a flex play. This Bengals DST is totally shot. They can’t stop a nosebleed.