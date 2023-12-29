Fantasy Football Week 17 Start 'Em Sit 'Em RBs: Zamir White, D'Andre Swift, Tony Pollard and more 

As you stare down at your fantasy championship game roster, you look over your running back position and think, “Who are these guys?”

After a wild season that saw us lose anchor RBs like Nick Chubb and J.K. Dobbins early on, we struggled with the inconsistencies of Jonathan Taylor and Tony Pollard. It’s been a minefield at the running back spot in 2023.

If you’ve made it this far, congratulations. If you still need help setting your Week 17 lineup, here are my championship edition RB start/sits:

Fantasy Football Week 17 Start 'Em RBs

1) D’Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles want to get the ball to their dynamic running back. They struggle to sustain drives behind an inexperienced play-caller.

Swift is coming off a top-10 PPR performance on Christmas Day that saw him handle 20 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown. This week, the heavily favored Eagles battle a Cardinals team that allows the most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Fire Swift up, and win a championship.

Our Start/Sit Optimizer projects a return of 12.7 points for Swift, as opposed to 12.6 points for Tony Pollard, but the Cowboys RB has been among the most underwhelming RBs this year.

2) Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

You might think, “Drake, are you really telling me to start my first-round pick? C’mon, bro.” Yes, yes, I am. That’s if you are still alive in your playoffs.

Ekeler has been since Week 10. He has scored double-digits in PPR just twice in that span. In Week 14, Ekeler scored 21 points against this Broncos unit. During the season, Denver is giving up the second-most points to opposing RBs. I’m throwing the veteran running into my lineups, and I like him in DFS.

3) Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders

We are unlikely to see Josh Jacobs this week. White has been a revelation for RB-needy fantasy players, registering top 16 PPR performances in the last two weeks. That type of RB2/flex play is so valuable.

The Raiders will continue to feed him. He has accumulated 44 touches over the last two games. His opponent, the Colts, has allowed double-digit PPR weeks to opposing lead-backs for 13 straight weeks.

Fantasy Football Week 17 Sit 'Em RBs

1) Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

With the Titans out of the playoff picture, I’d expect them to give more of a look to rookie Tyjae Spears.

Henry scored just five PPR points against Houston just two weeks ago. With C.J. Stroud returning for Houston, they will likely be able to score and force the Titans into a negative game script. None of that would be good for Derrick Henry owners.

2) Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Even with Rico Dowdle out, Pollard will still stink. It’s just not happening for him. He’s miscast as an every-down back and has been one of the biggest busts in fantasy.

Detroit, this week's opponent, gives us the fewest fantasy points to RBs on the season. That’s because it’s so easy to throw against them. The Lions haven’t allowed 70 yards to an opposing rusher yet.