Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire: Top QB, RB, WR & TE picks feat. Zamir White, Hunter Henry and more 

The purpose of a waiver-wire column at this point of the season is either to add a player who can help you win your fantasy championship this week or block your opponent from trying to do the same. There is no more looking ahead, outside of the relatively few leagues that use Week 18 to determine their winner or as part of a two-week fantasy championship.

The players listed below are available in at least 75 percent of ESPN leagues and have a realistic chance of helping you secure a league championship:

Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire Pickups: Quarterbacks

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Week 16: 368 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions; two carries for one yard

Who else belongs here besides Joe Cool? If volume is king in fantasy football (which it often is), no one has been more royal than Flacco, whose 175 pass attempts since becoming the starter in Week 13 are 18 more than any other quarterback over that time. His low watermark in any game is 42 attempts. At that rate, just about any decent quarterback with a good supporting cast is going to be worth starting in fantasy - regardless of the matchup.

The upside for Flacco is that his supporting cast is actually quite good, as Amari Cooper and David Njoku have shown in recent weeks. This week's matchup is about as bad as it could be (the Jets), but the 38-year-old quarterback has already displayed a very high ceiling in bad matchups (18.2 fantasy points in Week 13 against the Rams and 22.9 in Week 15 versus the Bears). New York is unlikely to be much more successful if Flacco attempts another 40 passes this weekend.

ESPN ownership: 12.8 percent

Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire Pickups: Running Backs

Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16: 22 carries for 145 yards; no catches on one target

As noted in last week's column, the reason White was not featured was because Josh Jacobs (quad, illness) was expected to play in Week 16. He did not play and White exploded, thanks in large part to the latter picking up 64 yards on three carries to run out the clock on the team's final possession and preserve an upset win over the hated Chiefs. Albeit unlikely, fantasy managers could find themselves in a similar situation yet again in Week 17 if Jacobs still is not ready to roll.

The Colts had shown some improvement against the run since DT Grover Stewart returned from his suspension in Week 14, but Atlanta proved Indianapolis still has work to do after churning out 177 yards on the ground - 167 by running backs - in Week 16. Las Vegas is relying heavily on its much-improved defense under interim HC Antonio Pierce, which is allowing the Raiders to stay patient on offense and run the ball. White is receiving the bulk of those opportunities and proving he could be an answer for the offense if Jacobs moves on in free agency - as expected - this offseason.

ESPN ownership: 12.6 percent

Other priority adds (depending on their injury status or the status of the player ahead of them on the depth chart): Jeff Wilson Jr, Dolphins (15.7 percent - Raheem Mostert played very little in the second half of Week 16 due to a knee injury); Chris Rodriguez, Commanders (2.6 - injured his ankle late in Week 16)

Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire Pickups: Wide Receivers

Demarcus Robinson, LA Rams

Week 16: six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on six targets

The touchdown luck will stop at some point (four games in a row), but Robinson showed he had a serviceable floor - even if his most recent score was excluded - in Week 16 when he posted a season-high catch total and beat his previous season-high yardage mark by 27. Robinson left no doubt he has overtaken early-season sensation Tutu Atwell for the third receiver role in this offense, serving as a nice complementary option to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

Robinson has produced in all three of the difficult matchups he has had over his scoring streak and is set to face a defense in the Giants that has yielded the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers for the season. Furthermore, New York blitzes at the second-highest rate in the league (38.8 percent), which opens the door for a player like Robinson to hit on a deep shot or run-after-catch opportunity.

ESPN ownership: 2.3 percent

Other priority adds: Rashid Shaheed, Saints (24.3 percent); K.J. Osborn, Vikings (22.5); Jameson Williams, Lions (12.1); Dontayvion Wicks (5.4)

Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire Pickups: Tight Ends

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Week 16: did not play due to a knee injury

There is much risk with Henry this week beyond the fact he plays on the worst-scoring offense in the league. The 29-year-old missed Week 16 with a knee injury that may also sideline him this week. Thanks in large part to being the Patriots' primary red zone option and his efficiency inside the 20 (five of his six targets in the red zone have resulted in touchdowns), Henry has repeatedly shown upside despite the fact New England has scored 20 or more points in the game only four times this season.

A Week 17 matchup against Buffalo is far from ideal, but the Bills have shown some vulnerability against tight ends recently. In consecutive weeks, Travis Kelce (14.3 PPR fantasy points), Jake Ferguson (10.4) and Gerald Everett (11.2) have reached double figures against a defense that ranks 10th in fewest fantasy points allowed to the position. Assuming Henry plays in Week 17, there is a decent chance he will be highly involved since the Patriots figure to play in negative game script quite often.

ESPN ownership: 18.9 percent

Other potential adds: Tyler Conklin, Jets (19.8 percent); Juwan Johnson, Saints (18.4); Tucker Kraft, Packers (8.0)