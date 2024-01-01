Fantasy Football Week 18 best defenses: 49ers, Ravens, Rams a concern, Cowboys, Steelers & Saints as must-starts 

Week 18 is here and that means the Super Bowl for fantasy football leagues that commit to playing to the very end. This is arguably the toughest week of the season, as playoff-bound NFL teams are likely to either rest starters, limit snaps or take their feet off the gas.

While some are playing for the biggest prize in fantasy football, the majority of others are playing consolation games. This doesn't detract from the desire to finish on a high note, so examining every aspect of your lineup is key. Defenses can be match-winners and proved that in style during Week 17.

The Houston Texans D stole the show on Sunday, coming away with 21 points from their matchup against Tennessee. The Jacksonville Jaguars weren't far behind with 18 points, while the Buffalo Bills (17), New York Giants (16) and New Orleans Saints (15) were among the 10 total teams that broke 10 points.

Given the fixture list and their respective campaigns, the Dallas Cowboys look to have the best defense in Week 18 of fantasy football. The Commanders have lost seven games in a row and with the Cowboys looking for a win to seal the division, this could be a blowout. Expect Dallas to dominate a Washington team that is looking to the 2024 NFL draft.

A high-powered defense to worry about belongs to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have clinched the No. 1 seed and a bye week, so they will likely rest their stars or limit their reps, which is disastrous for fantasy football.

They face the LA Rams, another team that has clinched a playoff spot. The question of whether the Rams will rest players or try and change the team they will face in the Wild Card is a relevant one, so this defense is also a concern in fantasy football.

The Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins and while both these teams are going to be playing their stars, the high-scoring nature of their offenses makes their defenses a tough call. This is a game where the winner takes the division, so expect a fiery affair.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a must-win game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens just locked up the top seed in the AFC, so they may rest players or limit their reps. This feels like a game where Lamar Jackson might not play, although a decision is yet to be made on that.

Either way, the Steelers D could be in for a big game against the Ravens, who have a lot less on the line and that should translate into fantasy football.

While the Atlanta Falcons dangle by a thread, the New Orleans Saints are hoping to win the NFC South via a win over their rivals. Both these defenses make for interesting options, as you can guarantee this will be a heated and tense game. The Saints defense has the stars to change the game, and look like a good start against the turnover-happy Falcons.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also looking to take the division, their defense looks like a safe start in fantasy football as they face the Carolina Panthers.

The Indianapolis Colts face the Houston Texans in a hugely important game with both sides needing the win for their postseason ambitions. While C.J. Stroud has been good this season for ball security (5 INTs), the same can't be said for Gardner Minshew (9 INTs). The Colts defense has been very good in fantasy football and is a solid start here, while the Texans just put up 21 points in Week 17.

The Jaguars play the Titans and know a victory will win them the South, and as the Titans got stymied by the Texans, Jacksonville's defense looks a good pick here.

While the Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Giants, their defense has not looked good in fantasy football and might be a trap in Week 17. The Giants offense has not been good this year, but they did put up 25 points against Philadelphia in Week 16.

The Green Bay Packers are in control of their own destiny, and if they beat the Chicago Bears they will make the playoffs. Both teams' defenses are good picks here, due to some decent recent form. The Packers defense scored 12 points in Week 17, while the Bears have recorded four 11-17 point displays in their last five games.

Sporstkeeda's Start/Sit tool can help optimize your lineup and is useful for comparing defenses.

Fantasy Football Week 18 best defenses

Below are the defensive rankings entering Week 18 of fantasy football, sorted by points scored this season:

Baltimore Ravens - 166.00 (vs. Steelers) Dallas Cowboys - 158.00 (@ Commanders) Cleveland Browns - 147.00 (@ Bengals) Buffalo Bills - 145.00 (@ Dolphins) Miami Dolphins - 143.00 (vs. Bills) San Francisco 49ers - 137.00 (vs. Rams) New York Jets - 137.00 (@ Patriots) Las Vegas Raiders - 136.00 (vs. Broncos) New Orleans Saints - 135.00 (vs. Falcons) Indianapolis Colts - 134.00 (vs. Texans) Pittsburgh Steelers - 125.00 (@ Ravens) Houston Texans - 125.00 (@ Colts) Minnesota Vikings - 123.00 (@ Lions) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 118.00 (@ Panthers) Kansas City Chiefs - 117.00 (@ Chargers) Jacksonville Jaguars - 117.00 (@ Titans) Denver Broncos - 113.00 (@ Raiders) Chicago Bears - 112.00 (@ Packers) New York Giants - 112.00 (vs. Eagles) Cincinnati Bengals - 110.00 (vs. Browns) Los Angeles Chargers - 105.00 (vs. Chiefs) Seattle Seahawks - 105.00 (@ Cardinals) New England Patriots - 104.00 (vs. Jets) Green Bay Packers 102.00 (vs. Bears) Atlanta Falcons - 100.00 (@ Saints) Detroit Lions - 98.00 (vs. Vikings) Philadelphia Eagles - 97.00 (@ Giants) Tennessee Titans - 93.00 (vs. Jaguars) Los Angeles Rams - 75.00 (@ 49ers) Arizona Cardinals - 65.00 (vs. Seahawks) Carolina Panthers - 64.00 (vs. Buccaneers) Washington Commanders - 58.00 (vs. Cowboys)