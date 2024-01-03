Fantasy Football Week 18 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa continues to struggle

Week 18 will conclude the 2023 fantasy football season for all leagues that are still currently in progress. This means that the championship round of the fantasy playoffs are also taking place this week in those leagues. Managers participating in this pivotal matchup will need to make sure their lineups are fully maximized, especially at the quarterback position.

Quarterbacks are often the highest-scoring fantasy football players, so it's always important to make sure this position is solidified each week. One of the best ways to do so is by analyzing all of the available options to determine which players are in the most favorable weekly situations. This strategy can help to getthe most out of the position each week.

Determining which quarterbacks to target each week is based on a large number of variables. Some of the most important factors to consider include direct weekly matchups, recent individual performances, injury situations to relevant players, projected team score, expected offensive roles and potential game scripts.

Utilizing the Start/Sit Optimizer is one of the best ways to streamline this complicated process. This valuable tool weighs every possible variable on any player in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. Managers who take advantage of it will gain an edge over their competition, which can be crucial in their quest for a fantasy championship this week.

The optimizer was also used to help generate the following list of potential starts and sits in Week 18. It can be extremely valuable for managers who prefer to stream their weekly quarterbacks, which has become a popular strategy in many fantasy football leagues, focusing solely on weekly value as opposed to season-long outlook.

Fantasy Football Week 18 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

#1. Jordan Love

Jordan Love is having an excellent 2023 fantasy football season in his first year as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. He currently ranks as the overall QB8 this year and has also finished among the top ten players in his position in each of the past three weeks. He has a strong chance to do so again the Chicago Bears in Week 18.

While the Bears' defense has greatly improved in recent weeks, they still rank in the bottom half of the NFL in limiting fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. The Packers need a win this week to clinch a spot in the playoffs, so there is no chance of them resting any of their starters. This situation, along with Love's strong form, make him a desirable lineup option this week.

#2. Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott recently went on one of the most scorching hot streaks of any fantasy football quarterback this season. He finished among the Top 3 weekly players in his position six times in a seven-game stretch. He has cooled off since then, failing to finish better than QB14 in three of his past four games, but he is a clear bounce-back candidate this week.

The Washington Commanders have been one of the worst overall defenses in the entire NFL this year by many different statistical measures. This includes allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. This makes Prescott an elite option this week, especially with the Dallas Cowboys needing a win to clinch the NFC East division title.

#3. Derek Carr

Derek Carr is quietly surging in recent weeks with his valuable fantasy contributions. He has totaled ten touchdowns across his past four games and finished among the top seven weekly quarterbacks twice during that stretch. He has now improved to six top-ten finishes among weekly fantasy quarterbacks this year.

The New Orleans Saints are also in a must-win situation this week to keep their hopes alive of making it into the NFL Playoffs. This means that Carr will need to have another solid game against the Atlanta Falcons. He has a decent chance of doing so as they are allowing the 14th most fantasy points per game to the position and he will be playing the game in his home stadium.

Fantasy Football Week 18 Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

#1. Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the most productive passers in the NFL this season, but it hasn't translated to much fantasy football value in the second half of the year. After finishing inside of the Top 10 quarterbacks four times in his first eight games, he has failed to do so again since then. He also hasn't recorded more than two touchdowns in a single game since all the way back in Week 8.

The Buffalo Bills will be a challenging defense for Tagovailoa to attempt to get back on track against. They are allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to the position and he struggled the first time that the Miami Dolphins faced them. He recorded just one touchdown and finished as the QB18 that week.

#2. Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has been the typical streaming option in fantasy football this season, finishing among the Top 12 weekly quarterbacks in exactly half of his games. This makes him a borderline starter in most weeks for traditional one-quarterback leagues, so he should only be utilized when playing in favorable matchups.

Week 18 is not necessarily one of them when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Carolina Panthers. While the Panthers have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, their passing defense has actually been excellent. This includes allowing the fewest total fantasy points quarterbacks this year.

#3. Jared Goff

Jared Goff has been an example of a quarterback with a high ceiling and low floor entering most weeks. His results during the 2023 fantasy football season prove it. He has finished among the Top 8 weekly quarterbacks five times, but also outside of the Top 20 six times.

When the Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18, Goff is better off faded in fantasy football. They rank in the top half of the NFL in limiting fantasy points to quarterbacks and the last time Goff faced off against them two weeks ago he turned in a disastrous QB23 finish.

Week 18 QB rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Josh Allen Jalen Hurts Dak Prescott Justin Fields Kyler Murray Jordan Love Trevor Lawrence Matthew Stafford Derek Carr CJ Stroud Geno Smith Patrick Mahomes Tyrod Taylor Tua Tagovailoa Gardner Minshew Jared Goff Aidan O'Connell Jake Browning Baker Mayfield Nick Mullens Bryce Young Tyler Huntley Mason Rudolph Taylor Heinicke Easton Stick Jarrett Stidham Will Levis Sam Howell Sam Darnold PJ Walker Bailey Zappe Trevor Siemian