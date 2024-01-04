Fantasy Football Week 18 WR rankings: Calvin Ridley looks to bounce back

NFL
By Adam Hulse
Modified Jan 04, 2024 01:22 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 18 presents an additional challenge in fantasy football unlike any other week of the season. Some NFL teams with nothing left to play for, such as those who have clinched their seedings in the playoffs, may choose to bench some of their starters and give them additional rest prior to the postseason. This can eliminate them as potential lineup options for the championship round of the fantasy football playoffs.

Luckily for the wide receiver position, more options are available for fantasy football lineups than in any other position. While it has the most depth of options, it's still extremely important to analyze all of the available players before finalizing lineups. This helps to maximize weekly scores and generate sustained success.

Weekly rankings are one of the best ways to sort through all of the available options each week. Unlike season-long rankings that project a players overall output for the whole year, weekly rankings focus much more on individual matchups. This helps to pinpoint favorable targets and avoid certain players in difficult situations.

Calvin Ridley is an example of a wide receiver who will see his fantasy football value boosted in Week 18 when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans. He recorded a massive WR1 weekly finish the first time that they played. The Titans are also allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to his position.

Chris Godwin is an example of the opposite, as his value will decrease this week. Despite finishing among the top 20 wide receivers in PPR leagues in each of his past three games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he will have a difficult matchup against the New Orleans Saints. They are currently allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

This is just one example of the many that can factor into making weekly rankings, as every possible situation for all available options must be properly analyzed. Taking all of this into careful consideration, here's how the top 50 wide receivers stack up in Week 18.

  1. CeeDee Lamb
  2. Justin Jefferson
  3. Tyreek Hill
  4. AJ Brown
  5. Michael Pittman Jr.
  6. Davante Adams
  7. Stefon Diggs
  8. Ja'Marr Chase
  9. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  10. DK Metcalf
  11. Nico Collins
  12. Mike Evans
  13. Calvin Ridley
  14. Jayden Reed
  15. Puka Nacua
  16. DJ Moore
  17. DeAndre Hopkins
  18. Jaylen Waddle
  19. Chris Olave
  20. Cooper Kupp
  21. DeVonta Smith
  22. Garrett Wilson
  23. Gabe Davis
  24. Brandin Cooks
  25. Adam Thielen
  26. George Pickens
  27. Tee Higgins
  28. Terry McLaurin
  29. Tyler Lockett
  30. Chris Godwin
  31. Darius Slayton
  32. Rashid Shaheed
  33. Jakobi Meyers
  34. Demarcus Robinson
  35. Drake London
  36. Diontae Johnson
  37. Greg Dortch
  38. Josh Downs
  39. Jordan Addison
  40. Wan'Dale Robinson
  41. Rashee Rice
  42. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  43. Noah Brown
  44. Romeo Doubs
  45. Tyler Boyd
  46. Jerry Jeudy
  47. Quentin Johnston
  48. Jameson Williams
  49. Curtis Samuel
  50. Michael Wilson

