Fantasy Football Week 18 WR Waiver Wire: Greg Dortch and others to add for 2023 finals

The 2023 fantasy football finals will take place in Week 18 in all leagues that have not yet concluded. As the NFL season comes to a close, so will regular-season fantasy leagues until next year. This completely eliminates the need for stashing players and building out bench depth in all season-long formats as managers can now go all-in on their starting lineups alone.

The trade deadline has already passed weeks ago, so the waiver wire is basically the only way to add new pieces to any fantasy roster before the final game of the season. While there may be no superstars available, which is understandable this late in the year, that doesn't mean that managers can't find valuable additions.

The need for late-season additions off of the fantasy football waiver wire could come as a result of particular player situations ahead of Week 18. Injuries are always one of the most important factors that play a role in these scenarios, but this specific week has an additional obstacle to overcome. Some NFL teams with nothing left to play for may choose to bench some of their starters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are the two best examples of this as they have both already clinched the number-one seed in their conferences for the upcoming NFL Playoffs.

This means that star wide receivers such as Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Zay Flowers may sit out this week or play an abbreviated game similar to a preseason situation.

Some teams may choose to bench players if they have nothing left to play for just to make sure they remain healthy for their postseason push. This can be a challenge for fantasy football teams that usually rely on these players in their weekly starting lineups. This may result in them searching the waiver wire for a last-minute replacement.

Managers looking to replace injured wide receivers or one that may be in line for rest in Week 18, should consider the following waiver wire options for the 2023 fantasy football finals. All of the options have upside this week and are available in more than 50 percent of all fantasy football leagues.

Top Fantasy Football WR Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 18

Week 18 WRs

Greg Dortch

The Arizona Cardinals recently placed Marquise Brown on the injured reserve list, officially ending his 2023 NFL season. This creates additional opportunities for Greg Dortch, who has already demonstrated solid chemistry with Kyler Murray.

He has quietly been targeted at least five times in four of his past six games since his quarterback returned to the lineup. Dortch has also scored two touchdowns during his solid fantasy football stretch while averaging 44 yards per game.

Of all of the potential options on the Week 18 waiver wire, he probably has the safest floor due to his relatively reliable weekly involvement in the Cardinals' gameplan as well as his elevated role without Brown in the lineup. He also set season-highs with seven receptions on seven targets for 82 yards in his most recent game, raising his ceiling a bit.

Cedrick Wilson Jr.

The Miami Dolphins were forced to play without Jaylen Waddle last week as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. This elevated Cedrick Wilson Jr. into the starting lineup and he responded by scoring his second touchdown of the 2023 fantasy football season.

If Waddle is out again in Week 18, Wilson is likely to make another start. The Dolphins will likely have no interest in resting any of their starters this week, though they have already clinched a playoff spot. They face off against the Buffalo Bills in a matchup that directly determines the AFC East champion for this season and will reward the winner with a home game in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

Julio Jones

The Philadelphia Eagles had a disastrous Week 17, losing control of the NFC East division to the Dallas Cowboys by suffering a defeat to the Arizona Cardinals. Things got even worse when DeVonta Smith went down with an apparent ankle injury late in the contest that forced him into a walking boot during the postgame.

If Smith is forced to miss time, it could be Julio Jones who benefits the most. He was already a part of their gameplan against the Cardinals, catching two passes with both of them being touchdowns. The Eagles need a win this week to keep their hopes alive for a potential division title, so they are unlikely to bench any of their starters.

Demarcus Robinson

The Los Angeles Rams have recently been one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning six of their past seven games to clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs. They are currently locked into one of the wild card spots in the NFC and could potentially choose to rest some of their starters. Demarcus Robinson could see a massive boost to his fantasy football outlook if they do.

Robinson has already emerged as a solid Flex option in fantasy football, despite being the Rams' WR3 on their depth chart. His recent surge has included four touchdowns in his past five games, with six receptions and more than 80 yards in each of the past two weeks. He makes for one of the best overall waiver wire options to consider in Week 18.

Darius Slayton

The New York Giants will get a rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, who they just played against two weeks ago. This time, Tyrod Taylor will be the starting quarterback instead of Tommy DeVito. Taylor replaced him late in the game last time and quickly found Darius Slayton for a long touchdown pass.

Slayton followed that up with another long touchdown reception in his most recent game, in which Taylor was also the starting quarterback. The tandem appears to have solid chemistry in the passing game and Slayton has quietly recorded double-digit fantasy points in each of his past three games as a late bloomer this season.

The Eagles are allowing the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, so Slayton has some sneaky upside in the final week of the 2023 fantasy football season.