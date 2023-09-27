Fantasy Football Week 4 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em QB rankings: Geno Smith flying under the radar, and is Aidan O’Connell worth a shot?

Quarterbacks will always be among the most important fantasy football players due to their consistently high scores in comparison to other positions. This makes it crucial for fantasy managers to make sure they have a favorable option for their lineups each week.

With the exception of a few elite options that must be started every week regardless of matchup, the rest of the field should be closely analyzed and plugged into lineups accordingly. The best way to determine the proper quarterback targets is by considering every factor, including all of their recent individual performances and their upcoming weekly matchup.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer is one of the best tools to help with this important process. It will support fantasy football managers who have difficult lineup decisions to make each week, while potentially helping them find hidden gems they may not have thought of before. Using it properly can give a legitimate edge over the competition.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Optimizer helped to generate the following quarterback rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 fantasy football season, as well as a list of certain players to target and others to avoid. This list can be an important resource when setting fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

Week 4 QB starts

Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence was arguably the most valuable fantasy football quarterback during the second half of last season, especially considering how much he struggled early in the year.

His strong finish made him a popular draft target this year, and he confirmed his value with a solid QB8 finish in Week 1. However, his next two games weren't nearly as good, failing to finish inside the top 15 quarterbacks in either of them.

Despite his relative struggles, it's not time to give up on Lawrence on fantasy rosters just yet. This is especially true in an attractive Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. He has a strong chance to bounce back and once again be among the top 10 quarterbacks against a defense that struggled to slow down the Lions and Packers in recent weeks.

Geno Smith

Geno Smith was one of the biggest surprises during the 2022 fantasy football season. He was projected to be among the worst starting quarterbacks in the entire NFL, but instead posted his first top 10 season in both passing and fantasy points. The yardage is there again this year, including 624 passing yards in the past two weeks, but the lack of touchdowns has him off to a slow fantasy start.

An excellent matchup against the New York Giants' disastrous defense could be just what Geno Smith needs. They have already been torched by the Cowboys, Cardinals, and 49ers, so the Seattle Seahawks' elite offense should have no trouble moving the ball against them. Smith makes for one of the best streaming quarterback options this week in a matchup that provides a ton of upside.

Deshaun Watson

When the Cleveland Browns sent away a massive package of draft picks to acquire Deshaun Watson and proceeded to pay him a record-breaking contract, they were expected to be receiving one of the NFL's best overall quarterbacks.

After serving an 11-game suspension last year, he heavily struggled through the late part of the season. Now with a full offseason behind him, he has a chance to once again thrive.

Also Read: Deshaun Watson fantasy outlook

Watson has quietly been one of the top fantasy football quarterbacks this year, posting two top 10 finishes in his first three games. His dual-threat abilities have been on display as his 83 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown have heavily contributed to his fantasy football success.

Up next in Week 4 is a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who excel in stopping the run but often struggle against the pass. This makes Watson an attractive option this week.

For managers looking to acquire any of these Week 4 targets, make sure to consult the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Week 4 QB sits

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is an excellent example of how a quarterback can play relatively well on the football field, but it does not translate to fantasy football success. Among his highlights are a 68 completion percentage with just one interception and three sacks taken. The issue is that he's only thrown for three touchdowns and has exceeded 250 yards just once.

The main reason for this is an increased focus for the Dallas Cowboys on featuring their dominant rushing attack, but it has prevented Prescott from recording a fantasy football finish among the top 15 quarterbacks in any of his three games. He should be avoided until his output increases, especially with a challenging matchup against the New England Patriots defense in Week 4.

Baker Mayfield

While Baker Mayfield is off to a solid start to the season, including just turning the ball over once in his first three games, his fantasy football output has been mediocre at best. He has also been inconsistent, exceeding 300 yards in one of his games and failing to reach 200 in the other two. He also has just one multi-touchdown game this year.

Up next for Mayfield is a matchup that he should be off of the fantasy football radar. The New Orleans Saints feature one of the NFL's best defenses, and he will have the added challenge of facing them on the road in a hostile environment, even more so for this fierce rivalry game. There are too many red flags to consider Mayfield in fantasy lineups in Week 4.

Aidan O'Connell

Much speculation has been made about who will serve as the Las Vegas Raiders' starting quarterback in Week 4 if Jimmy Garoppolo is unable to clear the concussion protocols.

While Brian Hoyer has served as the listed backup for the first three games of the season, many around the NFL believe that rookie Aidan O'Connell could jump him and get the start if Garoppolo is ruled out. He showed plenty of promise during the preseason and offers more upside than the career backup Hoyer.

Also Read: Aidan O'Connell fantasy projection

Despite playing in an extremely favorable matchup against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that has allowed 81 points in its first three games, it's still hard to trust O'Connell in fantasy football lineups if he does make the first start of his career.

He makes more sense as a bench stash for now and a speculative waiver wire add for teams in need of quarterback depth. Managers who want to gamble on him in their lineups could be rewarded, but he will also carry one of the lowest floors of the week if he does start.

Week 4 QB rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Josh Allen Justin Herbert Jalen Hurts Tua Tagovailoa Patrick Mahomes Kirk Cousins Lamar Jackson Joe Burrow Trevor Lawrence Anthony Richardson Deshaun Watson Brock Purdy Justin Fields Geno Smith Daniel Jones Russell Wilson CJ Stroud Matthew Stafford Dak Prescott Jared Goff Kenny Pickett Jordan Love Sam Howell Aidan O'Connell Jameis Winston Bryce Young Baker Mayfield Desmond Ridder Ryan Tannehill Mac Jones Josh Dobbs Zach Wilson